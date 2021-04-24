Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Melissa Campbell of Pontotoc; Wendy Russell; Summer and C.J. Thomas; Maggie Hobson; L. Dianne Hill and Nell Hill of Ripley, Steve Hill of Ripley; Clint Young of Pontotoc; Ried Russell of Thaxton; Emily Erkel of Little Rock, Arkansas; Sandy Stutsy of Pontotoc; Gail Galloway of Pontotoc; and Vickie Miller of Buckhorn.
Clint Young donated a Pontotoc High School yearbook, The Warrior 1952. and photographs, which included the 1944-45 High School Girls' Basketball team, PHS Junior-Senior Banquet April 27, 1951, the 1947 Eighth grade Girls' Basketball, the 1947-48 Eighth grade Boys' Basketball team, and the 1952 Pontotoc High School Senior Class Composite. Pictures of the teams and prom were make by Mr. E.C. Caldwell, Pontotoc's longtime photographer. We appreciate these items for the school and archives sections of the museum.
Many thanks to the Pontotoc Master Gardeners for keeping our grounds so beautiful. The raised flower boxes and other plants add so much to our entrance as well as the new spring colors on our decorative bicentennial bicycle.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Hopefully we can extend our hours at a later date as the Covid virus situation improves. We will also be looking for volunteers in the gift shop and museum as well.
We appreciate the memberships we have received for the Pontotoc County Historical Society. If you are a member or would like to join the society, dues are $25 per family. You may come by the museum or mail to Pontotoc County Historical Society, P.O. Box 141, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Everyone have an blessed day.