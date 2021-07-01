Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Helen Washington of Pontotoc; Brenda Cianciotto of Pontotoc; Eunice Roye of Pontotoc; Martha Ann Sheffield of Algoma; Bettye Morrow Butler of Oxford and her daughter and son-in-law Mitzi and Bill Linginfelter of Atlanta, Georgia; Bobbie Sue Jaggers of Pontotoc; and Charles Stubblefield of Pontotoc.
Bettye Butler of Oxford donated items to the museum which included a framed photo of the Morrow Siblings: Vallie M. Woodward, Joseph Van Morrow, Zula M. Gathright, Whit Morrow, Dhu Morrow and Lake M. Smith.
Also donated was the diploma from the Public Schools of Pontotoc High School belonging to William Adolphus Butler who completed the regular course of study prescribed by the Board of Education dated May 20, 1913, and signed by John A. Donaldson, Superintendent, W. A. Boone, President, and C.E. Franklin, Secretary. Thanks, Bettye for these family heirlooms.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of Independence Day which is Sunday, July 4. Please take a moment to celebrate our freedoms and the founding of this nation. Please pray for our nation as well.