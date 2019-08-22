Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Andrea Powell and Shea McNair both of Los Angeles, California; Yvonne Tauzn of Luling, Louisiana, Ulrike Scherg, Holger Scherg, and Robert Bremberger all of Germany who were all here visiting Corinna Malden of the Troy Community; Judge Toby Winston of Pontotoc; Shirley Brown of Toccopola; and Genell Caldwell of Thaxton.
Lorrie Caldwell Boyd and Genell Caldwell attended the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson this past weekend. The festival was held on the south lawn of the Mississippi Capitol Building. Lorrie was there as an author to share and promote her books Portrait of a Southern Girl and Little Mama.
The museum will be open as usual for the Bodock Festival, which will be held this weekend August 23 - 24. We will focus on Chickasaw heritage and culture on display in the museum. Due to the upcoming Chickasaw Celebration on September 6, we did not plan any special events. Check the Bodock Magazine for more information.
Please keep the family of Sherrie Loggins in your prayers. She helped take care of Johnny and was a precious lady.