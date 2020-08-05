Greetings from the Town Square Museum
Recent visitors include Reid Russell of Thaxton; Vickie Miller of Buckhorn; Mike Mitchell of Scottsboro, Alabama; Kenneth Keith of the Woodland Community; and Jane and Toby Winston of Pontotoc, who were accompanied by their son and family Sarah, Teddy, Zoe, Beth,and Whitney Winston all of McLean, Virginia.
Just a reminder that the Town Square Post Office and Museum are under state guidelines for COVID-19. Please wear a mask when coming into the building, practice social distancing, and use hand sanatizer provided. Thank you!
Heartfelt prayers and sympathy are extended to the family of Johnny McCharen, married to my sister Brenda. He was more of a brother than a brother-in-law and dearly loved in the Thaxton and Toccopola Communities.
Everyone stay safe and may God bless us and our country.