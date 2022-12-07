Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Freddie Stegall of Pontotoc; Sue Williams; Bert Bryant of Blue Springs; Roxanne Esch of Randolph; and Jim and Barbara Stubblefield of Alexandria, Virginia who were researching the Patrick Henry Fontaine family.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will have Christmas Open House on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 12 noon to 2:P. M. Please come by and get some hot apple cider and Christmas cookies. If you like to sing Christmas carols, please come by about 1:00 P.M. and join us.
Tom Hooker of western North Carolina will be here on December 21, 2022, to sign copies of his book, Year of the White Dog. Tommy grew up in the Thaxton Community graduating from Thaxton High School in 1969. His book is fiction, with deep roots in local history. The year is 1540, when Hernando De Soto came into the area and wintered in the Chickasaw Homeland near Chicasa. The story is about a young Chickasaw maiden named Swift Doe and the events that unfold during the winter of 1540 and into the spring of 1541. The White Dog (Ofi Tohbi) is a big part of Chickasaw legends and oral history. This would make a great Christmas gift for those who enjoy history and a good book.
A large crowd gathered on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Pontotoc Community House for the program "The Chickasaws in Northeast Mississippi" presented by Dr. Tony Boudreaux, Associate Professor and Director of Curation for the Cobb Institute at MSU. President of the Pontotoc County Historical Society welcomed the large group. Special guest was Jack Elliott, formerly with Mississippi Department of Archives and History, who introduced Dr. Boudreaux. Jack had worked many years ago with Dr. Boudreaux' father on the Mississippi Gulf Coast on archeological digs.
Dr. Boudreaux used a slide show to present recent items found in the Starkville (Stark Farm) and Columbus (Butler Mound) areas. The excavations were done by the Chickasaw Nation and a South Carolina University Conservancy group. Recorded history in our area began with the 1540-41 expedition of Hernando De. Soto. Some of the items such as metal artifacts and burned areas found did reflect this time period.
The route and campsite of Hernando De Soto is still being debated. There are many areas in Pontotoc County that are possible sites as well.
Please have a blessed and safe week as we begin our Christmas festivities.
