Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Denise Harlow of Pontotoc; Roy Mobley of Pontotoc; Bobby Bigham of Pontotoc; Reuban Pitts of Thaxton; Mike Dillard of Tupelo; and Bob McGee of Pontotoc.
William Bramlett of Pontotoc donated a Sylvania halogene light bulb and an antique light fixture which is mounted on the ceiling or on a wall and contains an outlet on the side as well.
Bobby Bigham donated Civil War items including an iron pick used in building the breastworks at Corinth, a metal container for rations and a stirrup also from the Battle of Corinth, and a book, Grierson's Raid, by D. Alexander Brown by University of Illinois Press (1962). "The book treats Grierson's Raid in its proper context - as part of the complicated military maneuverings that won Vicksburg."
Prior to the Battle of Shiloh (April 1862), Confederate forces created extensive breastworks, called the Beauregard Line on the eastern and northern sides and of Corinth and an inner line of five crescent shaped rifle pits. A breastwork is a trench dug for protection to enable a soldier to rise up and shoot and for artillery. Being outnumbered and without heavy artillery, Beauregard abandoned Corith leaving Quaker guns (large logs) and dummy gun crews. When the Union troops arrived, the Confederates were gone. The Union troops began fortifying the town.