Greetings from the Town Square Museum.
Recent visitors include Teresa Clark of Ecru; Sara Karr of Thaxton; Tina Pickering; Faye E. Russell; Nathan Smith; Whitney Owen; Justin Stegall; Eunice Haynes of Okolona; Tim Cutts (mayor) and Billy Ganann (alderman) of Ackerman; Phyllis Finley Rettman of Pontotoc; Dana and Neal Blaylock of Napa, California; Janie and Rick Huffman of Pontotoc; and Patricia Neely Dorsey of Tupelo.
Reminder: The October 11, 2019, quarterly meeting of the Pontotoc County Historical Society has been moved to November 14, 2019. A very special program is being planned by the program director, Bob McGee. The program will be a tribute to our World War II Veterans and the history of that era. More information about the program will be published in the coming weeks. Please let others know of the schedule change.
We now have copies of the book Meet My Mississippi by author Patricia Neely Dorsey and illustrator Brenda Ragsdale. This is a beautiful book about Mississippi and can be enjoyed by all ages. Teachers, this would be a great book for your classroom. Books are $15.
Everyone have a great week.