The Pontotoc County Historical Society News Release: The Pontotoc County Historical Society presents Dr. Carl Rollyson, William Faulkner Scholar and Biographer, on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. at the Pontotoc Community House on North Main Street, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Dr. Rollyson will discuss arguably America's greatest writer, William Faulkner, and his connections to Pontotoc and the surrounding area. Dr. Rollyson is a professor at The City University of New York and is one of the leading biographers working today. He has published more than 40 books, including biographies of William Faulkner, Norman Mailer, Marilyn Monroe, Lillian Hellman, Susan Sontag, and Walter Brennan.
Faulkner's life is fascinating, and no one is better at telling his story than Dr. Rollyson.
Also, Jack Elliott, Mississippi Department of Archives and History retiree, will lead a tour of William Faulkner sites in Pontotoc. Time and location of the tour will be announced later. Please join us for this amazing opportunity to hear a leading Faulkner scholar speaking in Faulkner's home state.
Dr. Rollyson has graciously consented to sign copies of his two-volume biography of William Faulkner and will be available for purchase at this event.
Acclaimed writer William Faulkner once said about his work, " I discovered that my own little postage stamp of native soil was worth writing about, and that I would never live long enough to exhaust it." Dr. Rollyson will also be attending other events and the Forty-Eighth Annual Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha Conference at the University of Mississippi.
This project was made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council, through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
An expanded article will be issued in The Pontotoc Progress before this event. So, please put the date on your calendar.
