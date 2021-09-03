Recent visitors include Martin McClintock of Atascadero, California; Cyndi Hyland of Toccopola; Robert Black of Amory; and D. Chris Alsup of Rockwall, Texas.
The Bicentennial Anniversary Celebration of the founding of Old Monroe Mission by Rev. Thomas C. Stuart was celebrated on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The mission was commissioned by the Synod of South Carolina of South Carolina and Georgia as a Mission to the Chickasaw Indians in January 1821, when Father Stuart began his ministry and education of the Chickasaw in the area. On June 7, 1832, the Mission was organized into the Monroe Church which continued to worship at this place until the coming of the railroad to Algoma where the congregation worships today as the Monroe Presbyterian Church. Father Stuart remained as pastor until 1859..
In 1940 the East Mississippi Presbytery began using Old Monroe Mission for its Youth Camps, The old church building was repaired, as well as other buildings. The cemetery has been used since the founding or the mission with the earliest grave being that of French Nancy, who was left as a young girl after the French were defeated by the Chickasaw in 1736. Raised by the Chickasaw,it was recorded that Father Stuart met her when he arrived.
The music, program and fellowship at the celebration was very special. The message was delivered by Dr. Jody Hill, President of Memphis Theological Seminary. Thanks to Regina Butler for the framed copy of the article, ""Monroe Mission 200 Years Later" which was in last week's paper and presented to the church. There is still such a Sweet Spirit and a feeling of Peace at this very special place in Pontotoc County.
Bodock Festival: Plans are still being made to have the "Remembering 9/11" exhibit and a come-and-go reception for our first responders, law enforcement, fire department, medical responders, and military personnel to show our appreciation for keeping us safe from harm, then and now.
Please pray for the families of the thirteen service men and women killed in Afghanistan last week, and all who are in harm's way. May God keep His watch-care over us during these difficult days. Also, the people affected by the hurricane and those who are battling Covid19 need our prayers as well.