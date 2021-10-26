Recent visitors include Home School teachers and students from Pontotoc: Glenda and Laken Hall, Kara and Mollie Miller; Leah Reid, Christy, Jonathan and Shane Robbins. Also visiting the museum were Nicholas Oestreich of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Tina Pickering of the Woodland Community,
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will present a program on one of Pontotoc's favorite sons, Jimmy Weatherly. A tribute to Jimmy will be presented at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Pontotoc Community House on North Main Street, Pontotoc where Jimmy and his band performed for many school dances and functions.. The event is free and open to the public.
"Jimmy Weatherly was an outstanding athlete and immensely talented writer and musician who gained national acclaim in both. fields. He was an honorable mention All
American quarterback at Ole Miss and earned innumerable honors for the music he wrote and performed, including being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City. His songs were recorded by such stars as Kenny Chesney, Neil Diamond, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, and of course, Gladys Knight and the Pips whose recording of "Neither One of Us" reached number one. Not only was he extraordinarily talented, but he also was an impressive person. Charlie Monk, the "mayor of Music Row" in Nashville," said that "Jimmy may be the most honorable human being I've ever known."
We are honored to have Jeff Roberson, Jimmy's first cousin and coauthor of Midnight Train, the book that tells Jimmy's amazing story, come to Pontotoc for this very special program. Various audio and video clips, as well as other contributors will attend. Join us for the amazing story of Pontotoc's own Jimmy Weatherly.
We appreciate Jimmy's family who will be in attendance. As most of you know, Jimmy passed away on February 3, 2021. This will be a chance to show our love and support for his family and friends. Copies of Midnight Train will be available. The historical society will also have chances ($5) available for one of his books. For more information, call Bob McGee or other society member, or the museum at 662-488-0388.