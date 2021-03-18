Greetings from the Town Square Museum. I hope everyone had a great spring break.
We are officially open! Hours are Monday through Friday 10 to 2, or by appointment.
Recent visitors include David Owen of Pontotoc and Jorden Franklin of Ecru.
Argie Warren donated letters, postcards, and other papers from the early 1900s. Also included were Pontotoc County tax receipts from 1909 through 1917 for Mr. Henry Williams.
Christy Roye donated the book, Trail of Tears The Rise and Fall of the Cherokee Nation (1988) by John Ehle.
David Owen donated two 45 rpm records: Jimmy Weatherly “I’m Gonna Make It” and “Wise Men Never Speak” (20th Century Fox Records); and Paul Ott Carruth “God Is Living” and “My Little Boy” (Spectator Records).
We appreciate these donations.
Everyone have a blessed day and Happy St. Patrick’s Day.