New Year Greetings from the Town Square Museum!
Recent visitors include Charlotte Foster of Pontotoc; Wendell and Lynn Russell, Ruth Hale, and Azrael Hale-Austin of the Hurricane Community; and Sue and Dave Fritz of Christianburg, Virginia.
Mrs. Libba Cook donated several publications including Evidence and Proof in Popular History - The Case of Ougoula Tchetocka by Patricia Galloway and Samuel McGahey MDAH April 1987; DeSoto Trail prepared by National Historic Trail Study final report prepared by National Park Service 1990; copies of letters written by Rev. Thomas C. Stuart from Pontotoc in 1861 reproduced by George Howe’s History of the Presbyterian Church in South Carolina; Indian Cession map; black/white of Lochinvar; clippings on Joe Edwards (professional baseball player and post master of Pontotoc Post Office); newspapers and copies of The Ten Commandments and The Lord’s Prayer. We appreciate Mrs. Libba as she brings items related to the work of the committee formed to preserve Pontotoc County History of which her husband Bob and she were a big part.
The family of Mrs. Sarah Carter Naugher have also donated items relating to the above mentioned committee. I have not processed her collection, but it includes historical society papers as well as other historical documents and photographs. Mrs. Naugher was the first president of the Pontotoc County Historical Society chartered in 1989.
We owe a debt of gratitude to these two and others citizens who had the foresight to preserve our history for future generations.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society is looking forward to the New Year and are already planning projects to preserve and promote our history, but we need your help and ideas. We need to carry on the work done by these early citizens too numerous to name.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will meet on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6 pm at the Pomtotoc County Library for our first Quarterly Meeting. This will be a business meeting. We need everyone present so that we can discuss upcoming events and projects. Please make plans to attend.
Everyone have a safe, blessed and happy New Year.