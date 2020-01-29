ECRU– The North Pontotoc Vikings dropped a home game to the Center Hill Mustangs 6-0 last Tuesday.
“We really didn’t show up and we weren’t ready to play,” said North head coach Donnie Sellers. “I heard too many complaints about cold weather. We had a few out that were sick, and it showed on the scoreboard.”
The Mustangs held possession for most of the game, causing North to struggle to make and runs at the goal. They were held to three shots on the goal for the game. Christian Holman found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the 17th minute to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead. Ivan Gonzalez made it 2-0 a few minutes later. Samuel Franco took the ball into the box and got a shot off for the Vikings, but it was defended well by the Mustangs. Holman knocked in his second goal to give Center Hill a 3-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, Ivan Gonzalez chipped in his second goal of the night to make it 4-0. Xzavier Paylor scored on a header off of a throw in, and Brayden Taylor scored after a corner kick to make it 6-0.
“We just were not consistent enough without play offensively to compete tonight,” said coach Sellers. “You can’t come out against a team as good as them [Center Hill], play like we did and expect to have a chance to win.”
However, the Vikings finished the season on a strong note with two Division 1-4A victories. On Thursday night they defeated Tishomingo County 4-0, and on Saturday North Pontotoc defeated Corinth 2-0 to close out the 2019-20 campaign.