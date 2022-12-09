I switched on the white lights that lit up my miniature snow scene. I grinned at the little figures that lay around on the pretend snow. I just love miniatures and it is fun creating a whole town. I spent time Saturday getting it up and together again. For some reason, I just didn’t get it put together last Christmas and I was determined this year. I’ve had pieces still in the package that I bought last year and didn’t get to add to the fun because I didn’t get it done.
To tell the truth, I was afraid my Sissy dog would climb up there and destroy the snow scape because she was so nosy. My little Minnie girl is a different dog that stays settled during the day, so even if I keep her in the house I’m not afraid she will take the thing apart.
I smiled at the little figurines that are frozen in time in the white flannel snow while the little clear LED lights punctuate the dark, setting the place aglow. I stuffed newspapers in white plastic bags to create hills before I spread the white cloth over it. It reminds me of the mountains of Virginia where my sister lives. I have several churches tucked here and there on the hills while little boys and girls are walking, playing and sledding in the snow.
A pair of cardinals sit on a little frozen bird bath while children gaily swing under snow laden trees.
When I first decided to set the little snow scape up, I told Jon that we would leave it out through January and February, “and maybe into the first of March,” I said, “because you know that we do get snow in March around here.” In fact, last year, the only time it snowed enough to play in, I was on the Gulf Coast, so I never got to play in the snow with my sweet walker hound.
Now my little scape is not like those that you see all matched, it is the collection of little figurines that aren’t even three inches high that I have collected over the years. I have kept some of the little figurines on my window sill in the kitchen because they each hold special memories that waft their way through the corridors of time when I look at them.
The little welcome sign that has a snow man and a cardinal on it, I got from Kentucky while we were visiting Dad’s cousin, Carolyn. That fall visit was a surprise to her for her birthday. She enjoyed it as much as we did.
There is also this little snowman that has a boy hugging it. I got it because it reminded me of the great snow of January 2000. Jon was about the size of that little boy and he built a snowman and hugged it while I took his picture. I even had enough little snowmen to put one in front of each of the buildings, a church and a toy shop and two brick houses.
The little girl that is swinging under one of the snow laden trees reminds me of myself once upon a time when I spent many and hour swinging under the old hickory tree, and swinging my little sisters as well. There is a fisherman on the frozen pond with a fire near by.
This year I also found some little lamp posts, a man riding a horse and some deer and squirrels in the snow to add to my landscape. It was fun figuring out where everyone would be. I’m sure they will probably move around over the course of the next weeks, but at least they are out there enjoying the “snow” so I can see them.
So even if I don’t get any snow for Christmas this year, I can enjoy my little snow scape and remember fondly all those times I enjoyed the white stuff with family and friends.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.