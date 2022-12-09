51 my snowscape.jpg

I switched on the white lights that lit up my miniature snow scene. I grinned at the little figures that lay around on the pretend snow. I just love miniatures and it is fun creating a whole town. I spent time Saturday getting it up and together again. For some reason, I just didn’t get it put together last Christmas and I was determined this year. I’ve had pieces still in the package that I bought last year and didn’t get to add to the fun because I didn’t get it done.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you