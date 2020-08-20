This past Monday my little brown prince turned seven years old. Tucker came into my life during Thanksgiving seven years ago come November. He was a gift from my little brother. Now that he is getting older and more settled, he can be outside by himself.
He doesn’t stay in the house as much as he once did because he has found out that he enjoys laying outside in the summer night air. I’m glad because he has young ears and can chase any possums and raccoons away when he hears them around the chicken house.
Tucker is a special little dog. Right away Jon and I called him the little brown tornado because he tore around the yard like a little Tasmanian devil making us both laugh at his antics.
Through these seven years I have cried over him, prayed over him and worried about him more than I did my Trixie who I had more than 12 years.
I have taken more pictures of that little runt than I have any other dog. We often have selfies taken together. He hovers near me when he senses I’m sad or when I am home at unusual times of the day.
I’ve nursed him through broken bones, cried over him disappearing for several weeks at a time, and fussed at him for being a nuisance at times, but I still fiercely love him because he showed me right from the start of our walk together how much he loved me.
You see, the spring after I got him in November, he disappeared for a couple of nights. And then on a rainy Friday morning his piercing brown eyes plaintively looked up at me from beside the driveway.
He was soaking wet and shivering, and I could tell he was grateful to see me.
Being the gentlemanly little dog he is, he stood up, or tried to. His back legs were injured, so he sat down again right away. I scooped him up in my arms and carried him to the house.
“I’ve missed you so much,” I crooned over him as I cradled him carefully, while in the same moment my heart was crying because I knew that he wouldn’t be running again for a long time.
I pondered the things that this little dog had just endured to get back to me, never really knowing what hit him or at what time he was injured. He had to hear me calling him, so he knew that I was out in the dark somewhere looking for him.
He slowly, painfully started his trek home, putting his front two feet down and dragging his back end.
He is such a little dog and yet in the midst of excruciating pain, he kept at his task, making his way to me. And when I did see him and scoop him up in my arms, he didn’t fuss or whine at me because I wasn’t there when he expected me to. He simply loved me with little dog kisses. It took him more than 18 months to get over his injuries, but he learned how to walk on his front legs and keep his back legs swung off of the ground, I was amazed at his circus-like antics.
He disappeared for several days in the spring of 2016. I put out on facebook about missing him. I put his picture in the paper, and that got a response. I was reunited with him that morning. He was saved from being apart from me forever.
One summer night he got loose with his chain on. I called Jon and asked him to pray. I drove down the street and peered through the twilight at folks yards, hoping to see him scurrying across the green grass. No sign of the little brown tornado. I finally went back home with a heavy heart. But as I stepped out of the car, I heard him barking across the road.
So I drove up to my neighbors house and parked and headed off in the dark toward that urgent plea he was giving out. I found him wrapped around a tree. I was so grateful that he had been caught at the edge of someone’s yard rather than off in the woods. Saved from death again.
He got off the chain and disappeared again in the spring of last year. Finally we located him up the road visiting a “lady friend.” My kind neighbors said they would bring him back to me if they ever caught him at their house again. Fortunately he hasn’t wandered that far again.
Today he can dance on his hind legs when he wants a bite of chicken. When the cold weather comes, he crawls in the bed with me and sleeps at my feet.
Jon calls him the weed eater when he goes to sleep because he snores and it sounds like a weed eater. But no matter where I am on the hill he is right with me whether I am drinking a cup of tea or checking on the chickens and cats.
He is also my car companion if it is raining or when it is cold weather, so if you hear a growl and a bark, from my blue Toyota named Dory, it’s just little Tuck defending his territory; and I’m so glad he is still with me.