I saw Travis Tritt perform on AXS tv the other night and he was fabulous. He was giving a concert in his home state of Georgia.
Tritt sang all his hits and he had enough of those to fill two hours.
While he was singing “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares) he quipped, “I had to add a new verse for my grandkids.”
"You say you were wrong to ever leave me alone
Now you're sorry, you're lonesome and scared
And you say you'd be happy if I you could just come back home
Well, here's an iPhone, call someone who cares
Call someone who'll listen, or get on Instagram,
Maybe one of your sorted affairs
But don't you bother texting me none of your lies
Here's an iPhone, Tweet someone who cares!
I love country music and many country music songs are all about that hook or title chorus.
For example:
-How Can I Miss You if You Won't Go Away? —Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks, 1969
-I Flushed You from the Toilets of My Heart —J.D. Blackfoot, 1975
-Don't Believe my Heart Can Stand Another You —Tanya Tucker, 1976
-How Come your Dog don't Bite Nobody but Me? —Mel Tillis, 1975
-I Wouldn't Take Her to a Dogfight (Cause I'm Afraid She'd Win) —Charlie Walker, 1967
-You Can't Have Your Kate and Edith Too —The Statler Brothers, 1968
-If the Phone Don't Ring, Baby, You'll Know It's Me —Rusty Ford, 2012
-I Keep Forgettin' That I Forgot About You —Wynn Stewart, 1965
-Don't Strike A Match To The Book Of Love —Hal Ketchum, 1991
-Her Only Bad Habit Is Me —George Strait, 1991
-I'm So Miserable Without You, It's Just Like Having You Around —Billy Walker, 1965
-Please Bypass This Heart —Jimmy Buffett, 1985
-She Made Toothpicks Out Of The Timber Of My Heart —Homer Haynes and Jethro Burns, 1962
-Thank God And Greyhound You're Gone —Roy Clark, 1970
-You Done Tore Out My Heart And Stomped That Sucker Flat —Lewis Grizzard, 1987
-You're The Reason Our Kids Are So Ugly —Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, 1978
-Who's Gonna Take the Garbage Out (When I'm Dead And Gone?) —Loretta Lynn and Ernest Tubb, 1969
-How Can You Believe Me When I Say I Love You When You Know I've Been A Liar All My Life?— Alan Jay Lerner
-I Fell In A Pile Of You And Got Love All Over Me—unknown
-Mama Get The Hammer (There's A Fly On Papa's Head)— Homer and Jethro
-My Wife Ran Off With My Best Friend, And I Sure Do Miss Him— Phil Earhart
-I'm So Miserable Without You It's Like Having You Here— Billy Walker
-And this one’s my favorite: This Time I'm Gonna Beat You to the Truck—Sissy Spacek
And here’s some verses to six songs I’m working on.
"Between you and me I got two memories,
A scar on my hand and initials on a tree"
"Times have changed, Country ain’t country no more
My ole truck ain’t got no carburator, it’s got a mother-board"
"That woman ain’t nothing but double trouble
She got my debit card pin and my credit card number"
"I can’t get over you,
You’ll have to answer the phone"
"You done me wrong, couldn’t be crueler,
Baby you’re colder than my Yeti cooler"
"I drove by the beauty shop, saw her standing there
Nothing short of dying……..Is gonna put color in that hair”.
Coda