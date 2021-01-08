I switched on the white lights that it up my miniature snow scene. It was the first thing I made sure I put together three weeks ago this past Saturday. For some reason, I just didn’t get it put together last Christmas and I was determined this year to put it up because there were several new pieces I wanted to add.
The little figurines are frozen in time in the white flannel snow while the little clear LED lights punctuate the dark, setting the place aglow.
The two churches reflected the light, looking like a thousand little ice crystals with the fine glitter that was glued to them.
A pair of cardinals sit on a little frozen bird bath while children gaily swing under snow laden trees.
When I decided to set the little snow scape up, I told Jon that we would leave it out through January and February, “and maybe into the first of March,” I said, “because you know that we do get snow in March around here.”
Now my little scape is not like those that you see all matched, it is the collection of little figurines that aren’t even three inches high that I have collected over the years. I have kept the little figurines on my window sill in the kitchen because they each hold special memories that waft their way through the corridors of time when I look at them.
The little welcome sign that has a snow man and a cardinal on it, I got from Kentucky while we were visiting Dad’s cousin, Carolyn. That fall visit was a surprise to her for her birthday. She enjoyed it as much as we did.
There is also this little snowman that has a boy hugging it. I got it because it reminded me of the great snow of January 2000. Jon was about the size of that little boy and he built a snowman and hugged it while I took his picture.
There is a little Santa and reindeer that my dear sister by love Twila, gave me earlier this year. It went with this bird house, which I sat on another table close to the snow scene.
The little girl that is swinging under one of the snow laden trees reminds me of myself once upon a time when I spent many and hour swinging under the old hickory tree, and swinging my little sisters as well.
The other yesteryear memory is swinging under my old oak tree beside my little chicken pen that Jon built for me back in 2010. I remember taking a picture of it on a snowy day with the snow piled up on it and each of the branches. The little wooden chicken barn had two inches of snow on the tin roof.
Some time ago I found three little chicks walking in the snow. I bought one for me and one for mama. I’ve also added a little pool with rocks around it as well as a tee pee fire.
I smile at each little detail every time I turn the lights on. I’ve peeked at the long range forecast and January 24-17 it is calling for SNOW north, sunny south. Glad I live in the north. Just don’t tell my dear editor. Hopefully I can be saying happy snow day!