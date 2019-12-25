Here’s a tune to sing on your way to the airport during the Christmas holidays.
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,
Even at the airport,
The tree's decorated with confiscated weapons,
And knives of every sort.”
Say what? The Vilnius Airport in Lithuania this year put up a 10-foot Christmas tree decorated with all the illegal carry-on and checked bag items that were confiscated over the previous 11 months.
The tree was decorated with more than a thousand pairs of scissors of all sizes, knives of all kinds and box cutters galore.
And let’s not forget the shotgun shells, rifle ammunition, cigarette lighters and cork screws. There was no room left for icicles.
And decorators had a hard time deciding just where to hang the landmine and the live eels that someone tried to sneak on a plane.
And the tree was topped off with a six-bladed ninja throwing star that was wrapped as a present for ole granny.
Yes Transportation Security Agents have a full-time job trying to keep the friendly skies safe to fly.
One lady tried to board with a fake lipstick case which contained a four inch knife.
A passenger didn’t see any harm in bringing a 20-inch Cobra head-topped sword in a carry-on bag. He said he was bringing it to cut Aunt Ester’s fruit cake at Christmas dinner.
TSA agents at Juneau International Airport in Alaska confiscated a bag of moose droppings. Turns out the moose poop is not illegal to bring on board, but it did ruin an agent’s nice pair of gloves.
A Paul Bunyan enthusiast brought a chainsaw aboard in a carry-on bag. I’ve always heard that airplane food is tough to cut.
In 2011, a man was apprehended at Miami International Airport with some unusual baggage. The Brazil-pound passenger attempted to go through security with seven exotic snakes and three tortoises - all hidden in women's hosiery under his pants. An advanced screening machine alerted security, and the man was arrested.
At another airport a blob of modeling clay covering computer parts was concealing a 9mm firearm. TSA officials found it in a checked bag at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Since the gun was loaded, the passenger potentially faces a hefty fine. Guns are allowed in checked luggage if they are unloaded and properly packed, and officials are aware of them.
One zealous reveler tried boarding with a futuristic gas mask adorned with fake bullets. TSA agents said no.
A woman was arrested at Los Angeles Airport after a woman attempted to board with two live rare birds hidden in some socks and taped inside her clothes to her body.
Flying with a giant wooden mallet is not something most people would do, but it was attempted at Burlington International Airport in Vermont in 2014. TSA agents even said no to Thor.
I guess one person’s art is another person’s hand grenade. A bizarre sculpture of a monster holding a hand grenade was confiscated at Eagle County Regional Airport in Colorado. While the grenade was inert and obviously part of the artwork, it didn’t matter - grenades of any kind are prohibited in both carry-on bags and checked luggage.
The TSA confiscated a stun gun cleverly camouflaged as an old-school cell phone at Baltimore–Washington International Airport in 2015. Stun guns are not allowed in carry-ons, but are allowed in checked luggage. I’m stunned that you can carry it in checked luggage.
A canister of bear deterrent was confiscated at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, but not for the reasons you might expect. It was larger than the allowable four ounces. However, bear mace (and mace of any kind) can be brought on a plane, but only in a checked bag and only in amounts under four ounces.
Pocket knives are confiscated by TSA agents every day, especially ones with “catch me if you can “ written on the handles.
Three one pound net weight full propane tanks were inside someone’s carry-on bag at the Oakland International Airport. Maybe the grill was inside some checked luggage.
TSA agents had an axe to grind when a passenger tried to sneak two razor sharp tactical axes aboard in a carry-on bag at the Baltimore Airport.
A large grain sickle was discovered in a carry-on bag at Newark Airport. It went against the grain (and the rules).
A suicide bomber vest was found in March 2013 inside a checked bag at the Indianapolis International Airport. Luckily the vest was just a dummy used as a training aid that belonged to an explosives trainer who was a real dummy for taking in on a plane without alerting authorities.
And I can just imagine some fellow asking his wife, “ Honey you think it’s ok to put this AT4 anti-tank weapon in a checked bag?” The folks at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Pennsylvania said “no.” Arnie’s Army had to leave it behind.
And wouldn’t you love to sit next to the “Einstein” who tried to carry-on a meat cleaver on a flight from Newark International Airport. Any way you cut it, it just wasn’t smart.
So be careful. The only fruitcake onboard the plane may not be the one you’re carrying home for Christmas dinner.