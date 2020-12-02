ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings played tough and led most of the game, but a late surge by the visiting Lady Hawks from Myrtle proved the difference last Tuesday, as the women from Ecru fell 57-55.
Macey Thomas gathered an offensive rebound early in the first period that led to a 3-pointer by Anna Brooke Sullivan.
Myrtle’s Kinsley Gordon nailed a 3-pointer to even the score, the first of her team-leading 24 points on the evening.
Maddie Guerin swatted away a Myrtle shot for the Lady Vikings, but Gordon quickly answered on the offensive end, pouring in two free throws to give Myrtle a 5-3 lead.
Gracie Corley popped a 3-pointer for North, and Raykiah Sticklen answered for the Lady Hawks, as the two teams traded blow-for-blow in the early going.
Corley placed a nice bounce pass in to Guerin, who turned and went up strong for a bucket.
Haisley Coker fed a pass in to Shemiah Hadley for a basket, the first of her team-leading 16 points. Hadley followed with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Kierra Green added a deuce, as the Lady Vikings pulled ahead 21-15 at the end of the first period.
Coker wasted no time popping a 3-pointer to open the second frame.
Myrtle’s Charlize Williams picked up her dribble and moved hard to her right, across the lane, and nailed a jumper to bring the Lady Hawks closer at 24-19. Hadley answered on the other end for North, putting back an offensive rebound for a score.
Coker moved to her left and stuck a jumper to open an 28-22 lead for the Lady Vikings.
Gordon got the hoop and the harm, converting a 3-point play for Myrtle.
Anna Brooke Sullivan fed the ball to Guerin in the lane, and she turned and drilled another nifty jumper to open a 30-25 lead. Myrtle surged ahead with a bucket from Breanna Smith and a 3-pointer from Raykiah Sticklen to take a 31-30 lead into halftime.
The third period started with Hadley driving and dishing to Sullivan for a score, and Sullivan followed with another basket to give North a 36-31 lead. Hadley nailed a turn-around jumper, and North led 40-33 after a 10-2 run.
Gordon popped a runner in the lane for the Lady Hawks, then added a 3-pointer, and with a bucket from Emma Beth Mayer Myrtle pulled within a point, at 43-42, as the third period expired.
Gordon made good on two free throws early in the fourth period to put Myrtle on top for the first time since midway through the first. A pair of free throws from Hadley inched North back ahead 45-44 with 5:10 remaining.
Williams and Gordon teamed up for an 8-point run for Myrtle, interrupted by a pair of free throws from North’s Gracie Corley. Corley added another basket as North inched closer, 54-47. A layup from Coker made the score 54-51 Myrtle. After a timeout, Macey Thomas busted a 3-pointer to tie the game at 54-all and bring the house to its feet.
However, Gordon sank three clutch free throws in the final seconds to seal the win for Myrtle.