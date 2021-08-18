Hank’s note: Anyone who doesn’t like an unsolved mystery is advised to stop reading now…
The little boy with only minutes left to live had no idea what awaited him …
After Viet Nam I served with a Marine Corps Reserve unit in North Carolina. One weekend, we searched for a child who had wandered close to a flooded creek.
Perhaps anyone who ever had to hunt another human being, or a body, can identify with that experience...
“He’s down there, Lieutenant! I felt his hand!”
The rain slashed down, and the temperature was dropping. That morning’s shower had matured into a steady drizzle early in the afternoon. Now, with darkness absorbing the failing light the drizzle had soured into a downpour.
One sector of the search area was a patch of Crabtree Valley Creek which meandered eight miles from the shopping center back past the Lassiter Road boat house to the bridge under Route 64.
The recent torrential rains had left the creek swollen, muddy and sullen. It was not hard to believe it had killed the manchild in penalty for his venturing near it during its time of agony.
The Raleigh Marine reservists I was working with were a strange breed. These PFCs, corporals and sergeants were cops, law students, realtors, car dealers and professional college students during civilian life. But during one weekend monthly I was their lieutenant and they were my Marines.
This weekend we had all gladly given up the soft life at the training center to volunteer to find the lost six year old boy – or his body.
At its normal width the creek gave a respectful clearance to the vines and thorns we had slogged through, but now it flowed and and pushed against them, seemingly increasing its torment. They were the gauntlet we ran to keep the banks of the creek in view.
The slick, oozing banks were well-tramped by an assortment of local citizens, on and off-duty cops, firemen, and rescue squad workers with the names of their counties emblazoned across their jackets. Their red and gold uniforms and white helmets were a contrast to my Marines in their soaked, torn, green utilities, and mud caked field boots and drab ponchos.
The driving rain had soaked through my utilities hours ago, and the false warmth of drenched fabric against dripping skin had begun to set in. The rain had long since flowed into my pockets and dissolved my last dry pack of Lucky Strikes.
As the mud sucked at my boots, I thought of other times, other countries and other Marines.
And now all the rain and trampling and cursing had climaxed at this time and place and the end to this grisly drama was coming. The SCUBA diver who had shattered the surface of the muddy water and called out to me submerged again into darkness to bring up the body.
I couldn’t help wondering what sort of god could take a Dr. Jekyll river, transform it into a Mr. Hyde, and present him with a small boy who hadn’t been in the game of life long enough to draw that sort of penalty.
With so much human fungus that richly deserved death, why this kid?
When the diver surfaced again, the look on his face told the whole story. He splashed into the shallows, and holding the body by that almost-human hand, he pulled the dead raccoon onto the creekbank.
The sun was dying, and the sensations of the day which had been blocked out for long minutes overwhelmed me.
The rain streamed down my back and neck, rolled off the end of my nose, and my feet sloshed a cadence in the two ponds in my 11 1/2 size boots. We resumed our trudge upstream.
There was still 15 minutes of daylight left.
We never found the youngster – or his body. So far as I know, neither did anyone else.
I got out of the Marine Corps Reserve shortly after that, took a job with a newspaper deep in LA --Lower Alabama.
I have no answer to the mystery of the vanished child.
I’d like to think by some miracle, the youngster was found alive, recovered from his ordeal, knew he’d been spared, went on to lead a good life in appreciation of that fact, and made the world a little better for having passed this way.
Failing that, I hope he died quickly and painlessly, his body was found, given a proper burial, the next of kin allowed to grieve, let scar tissue grow over the psychic traumatic wound as his folks tried to get on with their lives.
I have no answers.
I can only fall back on what I believe: When you’re born, people are waiting for you.
When you die, people are waiting for you…