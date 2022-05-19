Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported today (Thursday, May 19) that law enforcement officials in Nashville have arrested a suspect wanted by the Pontotoc Police Dept. in connection with allegedly stealing a car in Pontotoc and burglarizing four other automobiles on the night of March 16, 2022.
Chief Tutor said that John William Capps, age 30, whose driver’s licenses listed addresses in Florida and South Carolina, was arrested without incident around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning in metro Nashville.
“The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force contacted their counterparts in middle Tennessee and they arrested John William Capps this morning,” Tutor said. “We appreciate the efforts and assistance of those law enforcement agencies in apprehending this suspect.”
“Capps will be taken before a judge in Nashville for extradition back to Pontotoc to face one count of grand larceny-vehicle theft and four counts of burglary of a vehicle. When notified we will transport him back to Pontotoc for an initial appearance and a bond hearing.”
“These crimes occurred on the night of March 16 and into the morning hours of March 17,” Chief Tutor reported. “The car was stolen from a residence on Ridgewood Drive in Pontotoc. Another car at that address was burglarized and three other vehicles were burglarized at residences on Brentwood Drive, Davis Street and Westwood Drive.”
“The stolen car, a Nissan Maxima, was recovered in Chickasaw County on March 18,” Tutor said.
“We were able to track Capps up to the Nashville area and we’ve been working with authorities up there to get him arrested."