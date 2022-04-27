The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
This year’s theme for National Day of Prayer is Exalt the Lord Who has Established us. The theme scripture is Colossians 2:6-7 which says: “As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving.”
The day of prayer will be held in front of city halls all across America, Thursday, May 5, from 12:20-12:40. At the Pontotoc If it is raining that day, it will be held inside city hall. Even if you cannot be at the prayer circle physically, you can set aside these 20 minutes to pray and be there in spirit.
How to Pray for America
God is sovereign and nothing comes as a surprise to Him. Whether we face fluctuating economics, threats from abroad, unrest at home, or other troubling circumstances, our Heavenly Father is not caught unaware. Through prayer, we are able to tap into His wisdom, strength, protection, and peace. He stands ready to respond to our needs when we humbly ask for divine intervention in the affairs of men.
As we Pray for America whose pledge of allegiance recounts that we are “one nation under God,” and whose currency states that it is “in God we trust,” we want Americans to encounter the God who rules over their country. “He who forms the mountains, creates the wind, and reveals His thoughts to man, He who turns dawn to darkness, and treads the high places of the earth—the LORD God Almighty is His name.”
—Amos 4:13 NIV
He is the One who gave us this promise in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” As we humbly and diligently seek Him, we’ll be changed, and we’ll see transformation in America through prayer!
Pray for America by praying into the seven centers of influence in our nation. Here are the people and the scriptures.
Government
Pray for your leaders, as well as the judges in our courts. Ask God to grant them wisdom to act with integrity. (I Kings 3:28; I Timothy 2:1-2; Exodus 18:21; Proverbs 11:3; Romans 13:1-2)
Federal Government: Consider praying for our President, Vice President, Cabinet Members, Congressional Leaders, Supreme Court Justices.
State Government: Consider praying for your Governor, Executive Leaders, Legislative Leaders, Judicial Leaders.
Local Government: Consider praying for your Mayor, City Counsel, Police Chief, Fire Chief, Judges, County Officials.
Military
“He appointed military officers over the people and assembled them...and encouraged them with these words: ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or discouraged because of the king of Assyria and the vast army with him. With him only is the arm of flesh, but with us is the Lord our God to help us and to fight our battles...’” (2 Chronicles 32:6-8)
Perseverance to endure hardship (Isaiah 43:2; Deuteronomy 31:6)
Wise leaders who inspire respect from those under their command (Romans 13:1)
Protection and support for the families they have left behind (Romans 1:8-10)
Media
“...Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable–if anything is excellent or praiseworthy–think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8)
The decision makers within the media to realize they can make a profit by producing uplifting projects (Proverbs 8:10-11)
Christians in media to find favor and be filled with creative ideas that bring kingdom principles and life-giving messages to the public (Proverbs 2:1-15)
Business
“I have filled him with the Spirit of God, giving him great wisdom, ability, and expertise in all kinds of crafts. He is a master craftsman, expert in working...” (Exodus 31:3-4)
Impartation of ideas and resources to open principled businesses, especially in areas that need an economic boost (Psalm 132:15)
Christian workers to display Christ-like humility and service to their co-workers (Philippians 2:3)
Education
“If you call out for insight and cry aloud for understanding, and if you look for it as for silver and search for it as for hidden treasure, then you will understand the fear of the LORD and find the knowledge of God. For the LORD gives wisdom, and from his mouth come knowledge and understanding.” (Proverbs 2:3-6)
A safe atmosphere conductive to learning
Excellence in educators (Exodus 18:20-21)
Equal opportunities for every student to achieve their full potential (Philippians 1:9)
Church
“So then, just as you received Jesus Christ as Lord, continue to live in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness. See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the basic principles of this world rather than on Christ.” (Colossians 2:6-8)
The church would find a new zeal and commitment to the mission and purpose of Jesus Christ (Matt 22:37)
Unity with and among churches that reveal God’s love to the world (John 17:23)
Integrity–that God’s people look and act differently from the world (I Peter 2:11; 1 Corinthians 13:6)
Family
“If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” (Mark 3:25)
Unity and love in individual families that reach out in hospitality toward others (Romans 12:9-13)
Establish healthy relationships between parents and children (Malachi 4:5-6)
