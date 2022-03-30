National Library Week begins this Sunday, April 3, with the theme this year “Connect with your library.” This theme promotes the idea that our library is the place to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Our library also offers you the opportunity to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes—in addition to books.
Most importantly the library connects our communities to each other. Please use this week to come to the library and see all it has to offer. A host of activities are on tap to encourage you come visit our local library.
Activities for the week include:
The Art of Forgiveness – Library Amnesty
Return overdue library material in good condition and fees will be waived. Library materials can be turned in Monday through Saturday for overdue fee forgiveness.
Trivia Tuesday
Answer Trivia Questions about Pontotoc County correctly and you will be entered in a drawing for Walmart Gift Card. Trivia Tuesday Questions will be posted on the Pontotoc County Library Facebook page on Monday, April 4th or may be picked up in the library. Answers can be left at the circulation desk or emailed to: amcgregor@dixie.lib.ms.us
Poetry Creation Station
Create and share your poem online (Pontotoc County Facebook Page) or in the library at the poetry creation station. All participants will be entered in a drawing for $25 Walmart Gift Card.
Shopping with Friends
Purchase a book from the Friends of the Library bookstore, your name will be put in a drawing once your purchase a book at the counter for an opportunity to win a $25 Walmart Gift Card.
Guess the Books
Guess how many books are in the library. Another box will be on display for patrons to drop their guess in as to how many books we have in the library. Closest number wins a Gift Card.
Library Scavenger Hunt
The library scavenger hunt will be in the library for patrons to use their library skills to complete. A winner will be chosen from the ones that are completed.
All winners will be announced Wednesday, April 13 in the pages of the Progress and on the library facebook page.
In addition to this you can let folks know that you love to read with a sign in your yard. Pick up your free ‘A Reader Lives Here’ Yard Sign!
Have you ever wondered how essential the library is? Our library is making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
In the coming week and beyond the staff at the Pontotoc County Library encourages all community members to visit their website to explore and access virtual services and programs.
The Library offers a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home, including Library edition Ancestry, Learning Express Library which has tests, tutorials and eBooks for college admissions test preparation, career preparation, High School Equivalency, Classroom and Homework resources, adult core skills, and much more. You can access Magnolia which has magazines, journals and newspapers. Available also free are eBooks, eAudio and eMagazines through Axis 360, hoopla and Freading.
But you just can’t beat going into the building and perusing all those rows and rows of books. Through the library you can rediscover the joy of picking up a book and going anywhere in the world.
So spend next week enjoying the library and seeing all the things they have to offer both in person and through the internet.