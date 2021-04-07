Have you ever wondered how essential the library is? National Library Week began last Sunday, April 4 and runs through this Saturday, April 10. This is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.
“The theme for this year’s National Library Week is ‘Welcome to your library,’ which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use our services,” said librarian Annette McGregor. “Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.”
During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
This week, Pontotoc County Library encourages all community members to visit their website to explore and access virtual services and programs. Pontotoc County Library offers a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home, including Library edition Ancestry, Learning Express Library which has tests, tutorials and eBooks for college admissions test preparation, career preparation, High School Equivalency, Classroom and Homework resources, adult core skills, and much more. You can access Magnolia which has magazines, journals and newspapers. Available also free are eBooks, eAudio and eMagazines through Axis 360, hoopla and Freading. Through the rest of this week, you can enjoy some special things at the Library to welcome you back in person to the facility. You can pick up an Aromatherapy Lava Bead Bracelet Kit and put it together and wear it.
There is a bookmark challenge. You can design a bookmark to be printed for others to enjoy. The theme of the book mark MUST be books or reading. Use words and pictures. Submit it to the library on or before Saturday, April 10. You must write your name and phone number on the back of the bookmark so they will know who the great artist is. Three will be chosen and printed for others to use. This challenge is open to adults and children.
Friday April 9, please stop by and enjoy a Star Crunch snack. Every year the library has a costume parade and this year it is a bit different. The Dixie Regional Library System is having a virtual costume parade (and maybe you will win a prize)! How? Dress up as a book character. Snap a photo. Email to dixieregionallibrary@gmail.com by Thursday, April 8.
The Virtual Costume Parade will be uploaded to DRLS' social media and website on Friday, April 9.
For even more fun - All submissions will be entered in a prize drawing! Prize winners must be able to pick up their prize at one of the eight DRLS branches.
All ages invited to participate! Please keep costumes/photos family friendly.
This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. For more information, visit the library’s website at https://dixie.lib.ms.us/locations/pontotoc-county-library/