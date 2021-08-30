The National Weather Service in Memphis this morning issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING (August 31).
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including thefollowing areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun,Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall,Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate,Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur,Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry,Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.
From 7 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday evening.
Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida are expected to affect portions of the Mid-South through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will move across the Mid-South today and tonight, bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and a few tornadoes. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most areas east of the Mississippi River through Tuesday. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 1PM to 7AM Tuesday for all of North Mississippi and portions of west Tennessee.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will continue to move across the Mid-South Tuesday. Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few tornadoes are possible early Tuesday as Ida begins to exit the area.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON To 7 AM CDT TUESDAY.
WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
WHERE...North Mississippi and portions of West Tennessee.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High 76F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Windy with a steady rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Winds diminishing late. Potential for flooding rains. Low 71F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.