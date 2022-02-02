(Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022) This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of East Arkansas...the Missouri Bootheel...North Mississippi...and West Tennessee.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Ice Storm and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for a large portion of the Mid South starting this evening.
An arctic front will push into the area today and into Thursday.
Rain will change to freezing rain and eventually sleet and possibly some snow. Significant amounts of icing are possible across the warning and watch areas.
In addition, up to three inches of rain is possible through Thursday across North Mississippi and much of West Tennessee before the changeover to wintry precipitation. This could result in localized flooding.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday
Winter/Ice Storm will be ongoing Thursday as significant icing is
likely.
Cold temperatures are expected Friday morning with wind chills in
the single digits across the north.
Tonight--A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday--Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature falling to around 37 by 5pm. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday Night--A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 9pm and midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Friday--Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday Night--Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday--Sunny, with a high near 46. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night--Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph.