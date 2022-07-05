My wife and I commonly take early Sunday morning walks near our home in northern Pontotoc County. On a recent excursion, I stopped and asked my wife, “Did you hear that?” She responded by saying, “That’s a bobwhite!” This uncommon occurrence was once not nearly as rare.
Northern bobwhite quail are an important game bird species across the southeastern United States. They are often interchangeably referred to as quail or bobwhites. Growing up in the 1980’s, I remember hearing the bobwhites often and maybe even took this peaceful sound for granted. Populations have been on a steady decline for many years. The drop in numbers is the cause for excitement when a bobwhite whistle is heard.
This column will discuss reasons for the reduction of quail and ways that landowners can improve habitat. The references used include Mississippi State University Extension Service publications, “Bobwhite Quail Need our Help to Endure” and “Ecology and Management of the Northern Bobwhite”.
Population Decline
The loss of quality bobwhite habitat is the most significant cause for population reductions. There are other contributing factors including disease, parasites, and predators. Bobwhites prefer areas that allow them to freely search for insects and seeds under the protective cover of clump grasses, and shrubs. These areas of early successional habitat must be maintained to prevent the development of dense woody vegetation.
Bobwhite populations peaked during the 1940’s, shortly after World War II. The land management practices used up to this time for were perfect for quail. There were numerous small farms with field edges that included tall native grasses and broadleaf weeds. These areas provided plenty of the early successional habitat needed for quail to feed and raise their young.
Farming practices that have led to tremendous gains in agriculture productivity have reduced fence row habitat that was vital in earlier years. Marginal cropland has also been converted to pine and hardwood forests. Introduction of non-native grasses to improve productivity of pastures and hayfields has also reduced bobwhite habitat. These land use changes have been important to production of needed food and fiber, but they have come at an expense to bobwhite quail habitat.
Habitat improvement
Habitat for bobwhites can be improved by establishing native grass edges around agriculture fields and pastures. The most productive locations for habitat improvements can take place in locations that have existing quail living in the vicinity. Examples of native warms season grass include big bluestem, little bluestem, switchgrass, and Indiangrass. Research studies have stated that converting as little as five to ten percent of cropland to native grass edges can increase bobwhite numbers by 70 to 200 percent.
Maintaining habitat by slowing the development of hardwood brush through prescribed burning and disking is also important. Scheduling prescribed burning on three-year intervals can improve habitat deer and turkey in addition to bobwhites. It should be noted that restocking efforts through releasing pen-raised quail have not proven to be beneficial.
Keep your ears peeled! If you hear bobwhites you can take action by purposefully making improvements to their habitat. If you would like to learn more about wildlife management or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.