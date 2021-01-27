At a recessed meeting last week NaviRetail CEO Casey Kidd told Pontotoc Aldermen that another national fast food restaurant is coming to Pontotoc.
“A national franchise restaurant is coming to Pontotoc, they are committed and are currently finalizing the real estate transactions,” Kidd announced at the January 19 meeting.
“We are hoping to announce the identity of the restaurant in less than 30 days,” Kidd said. “It’s a restaurant that the people of Pontotoc know and love and we’re delighted to get them to Pontotoc. Recruiting this restaurant has been in the works for about two years.”
Earlier this month Pontotoc Aldermen renewed NaviRetail’s annual contract to recruit retail business. NaviRetail began their recruiting efforts in 2018.
“This goes to show that retail recruiting is not an overnight process. It takes time and our dedication has paid off. Thankfully we were able to land them. “
“This new restaurant made multiple visits to Pontotoc, loved the town, loved the atmosphere. This particular restaurant will be very involved in the community aspect of things and will really participate in the chamber of commerce.”
“That was a selling point for us on them. We take into consideration retailers that will be a good fit and community partner. Mayor Bob Peeples and I knew that from our very first meeting with them.”
“We did some forecasting for their sales and they were above average for Pontotoc, so we expect them to blow things out of the water here. They should bring about $68,000 in sales tax revenues to the city of Pontotoc the first year.”
The completion of the new frontage road along Highway 278 should also be a magnet for helping attract new retail businesses to Pontotoc.
“We’re really able to market that asset now that’s it’s open,” Kidd said. “We’re meeting tomorrow with one of the property owners/developers out there. The plan there is to build a small strip mall back behind Walmart now that the road is completed. Things are starting to move along.”
Serious conversations are also heating up with several hotel developers who have expressed interest over the past two years in building on property along the frontage road and elsewhere.
“We expect interest in hotel projects in that area to begin moving along now that the the frontage road is open,” Kidd said. “We’re still meeting with six or seven hotel developers.”
“Right now you just have to keep in mind that with COVID the lending structure of financing a hotel deal is a little more complicated right now,” Kidd said. "We’re hoping to work with Three Rivers Planning and Development District because they are able to distribute SBA type loans and partner with banks for hotels. We’re hoping to put a team together between the city and Three Rivers to lend more assistance in that regard.”
“It takes time. COVID did slow things down but some really good things are moving in the right direction. We’ve gotten the pieces in place now to see things happen.”
Retail business opportunities are not just limited to the Highway 15 north area in Pontotoc.
“One thing we always strive to do is incorporate all property owners into our process so everyone has an equal opportunity to land a new business. There has been more property sold recently in Pontotoc than I can ever remember. That is good but it also makes it a little harder to find the next piece of property sometimes because they’re being bought up.”
Kidd said there are really good opportunities to attract different kinds of businesses to Pontotoc.
“That is the next piece of the puzzle. We’re to point where there are lots of fast food. We’ll be moving on the Longhorn Steak House and Olive Gardens, the sit down chain restaurants that other cities have had for years. Pontotoc is able to support those restaurants. A general mix of retail stores will follow in the process now.”
The daytime traffic count in Pontotoc averages more than 25,000 cars.
“The numbers are there. We wouldn’t be doing what we’re doing if the numbers weren’t there,” Kidd said. "Pontotoc is in the position now to be competitive with some of these other markets.”
“We’re letting the retailers know that the numbers are there. They might not be just in the city of Pontotoc but the customers are flowing through Pontotoc on a daily basis and it’s customers retailers are looking to attract.”
In other business at the January 19 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted 3-1 to approve the appointment of former D.T. Cox Principal Phillis High to a five-year term on the Pontotoc Separate School Board of Trustees. High will replace school board member Gary Golden who had sought re-appointment to another term on the board of trustees.
Aldermen Rayburn Mapp, David White and D.R. Simmons voted in favor of High’s appointment. Alderwoman Lena Chewe voted no saying, “she supported re-appointing Gary Golden.”
High’s appointment will be effective March 1, 2021, Mayor Peeples said.
In another matter, aldermen voted 4-0 to approve the Pontotoc Historical Society’s annual funding for $10,000 from tourism revenues.
The board also voted 4-0 to approve the hiring of Jason Myers as a part-time Pontotoc Police officer, as needed, effective February 1, 2021, at a rate of $20.95. Myers replaces officer Cameron Tallent who was hired recently as a part-time officer but subsequently decided to stay with his position in Tupelo.
In other business aldermen discussed payment of a gas bill with customer Mike Martin. Due to possible software or employee error the 2009 bill was recently discovered unpaid. City hall officials told Martin they would further research the bill and revisit payment at a later time.
In another matter the board took no action after a short discussion of refunding citizens for tire damage caused by pot holes on city streets.
Aldermen also approved one consent agenda item: setting natural gas rates to be effective February 1, 2021, at a rate of $7.20. This rate is based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $3.20.