Voting officials throughout Mississippi are making it easy to identify yourself and cast your ballot in the Nov. 3 election.
The bottom line is that you must show a photo ID in order to vote on the TSX Voting Machine on Election Day or to Vote Absentee in the Circuit Clerk's Office prior to the Election, but voting officials will accept several forms of ID, and if you don't yet have one they'll help you get one prior to Election Day.
"We want to make sure Pontotoc voters have the safest and most efficient experience possible," said Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki.
Precinct officials must match your name and face as it reads in the pollbook.
If you're a registered voter, you may present the following forms of photo ID to poll workers when you vote:
•A driver's license (as long as it's within 10 years of the date issued; it doesn't even have to be from Mississippi, so long as you have an official, established residence in Mississippi)
•A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi
•A United States passport
•A government employee ID card (school teachers' ID's are acceptable).
•A firearms license
•A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college
•A United States military ID
•A tribal photo ID
•Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
•A Mississippi Voter Identification Card
The Mississippi Voter ID Card is useful for those who don't have another form of photo ID. It's not the same thing as a Voter Registration Card. When someone signs up to vote, the Circuit Clerk's office mails them a Voter Registration Card. That doesn't have a photo, and you don't need to bring it vote. It's purpose is to show you at which voting precinct you're registered. To get a free Mississippi Voter Identification Card, with a photo, take any one of these documents to the Circuit Clerk's Office:
You may also take any of the following, as long as it includes the voter's name and current address:
•Utility bill issued within the preceding six months
•Bank statement issued within the preceding six months
•Paycheck issued within the preceding six months
•Government check issued within the preceding six months
•IRS Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement issued within the current calendar year
•Any other government document issued within the current calendar year
You can even get your picture made and get a Mississippi Voter ID up until Election Day, on Election Day and even after Election Day at the Circuit Clerk's office.
If you show up to vote without an acceptable form of photo ID you can still vote on a paper ballot/ affidavit. You will have to come to the Circuit Clerk's office within five days of the Election and show your photo ID in order for your vote to count.
Face masks will be recommended but not required in order to vote, Nowicki said. Poll workers will have limited supply for those who don't have masks. Social distancing will be required.
Pontotoc's Resolution Board will convene at 4 p.m. on Nov. 3 in. the second-floor courtroom of the courthouse to process the absentee ballots.
Training sessions for poll workers will be held on the following dates:
Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 21, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Any voting questions call the office of Pontotoc Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki at (662) 489-3908.
Faxbox:
Why do I need a photo ID?
More than 62 percent of Mississippi voters approved a citizen-initiated Constitutional Amendment on November 8, 2011, which requires eligible voters to present a photo ID before casting a ballot in person at the polls or in a Circuit Clerk's Office.
Pontotoc County's 28 voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. for regular, inperson voting, as usual. Those precincts include Algoma, Bankhead, Beckham, Bethel/Endville, Buchanan, Cherry Creek, Ecru, Friendship, Judah, Hoyle, Hurricane, Longview, Oak Hill, Pontotoc 1, Pontotoc 2, Pontotoc 3, Pontotoc 4, Pontotoc 5, Randolph, Robbs, Sherman, Springville, Thaxton, Toccopola, Troy, Turnpike, Woodland and Zion
No precincts have changed since the elections last November. So, if you voted last time, and you haven't changed your address or moved, you may vote this time.
If you have moved within Pontotoc County since the last election, you still have time to go to the Circuit Clerk's Office and change your address so that you will be voting in the correct precinct.
(The only recent changes to locations were in July 2019, when the voting precincts at Troy and Randolph moved. The Troy precinct is now located at the Troy Fire Department, at 175 Rock Hill Road. The Randolph precinct is at the Randolph Fire Department, at 240 Topsy Road .)