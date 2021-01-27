Thank God for the nurses and doctors who have worked so hard during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the ones I know love to laugh. It’s the only way they keep their sanity. Here’s some funnies I found plus some of my own. Thank you for what you do.
If your husband is amazing, call your doctor and let them know you’ve found the correct dose of your medication.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you mold, make penicillin.
Janet and I have so many prescriptions we use the bottles to play checkers.
I saw this on a bottle of medicine: "If you feel weak, achy and feverish, the contents of this near impenetrable packaging will help with that."
Did you know that 72% of all knife wounds are caused while trying to cut pills out of clear bubble-type packaging.
The directions to some medicine say take with food. This anti-depressant works best if you take it with water lapping near your hammock on a Caribbean beach.
When I have a headache I take Tylenol and keep away from children. Just like the bottle says.
To prevent a heart attack, take one aspirin every day. Take the aspirin for a run. Take the aspirin to the gym. Take the aspirin for a bike ride.
You might be a nurse If….you’ve had a patient with a nose ring, a brow ring and twelve earrings say, “I’m afraid of shots.”
A nurse said, “I wear bodily fluids that aren’t mine. I work weekends and holidays. I get screamed at and have my hands in other people’s orifices. Now, tell me again how hard you work!”
I like the symptoms picture chart that uses Winnie the Pooh for binge eating; Piglet for anxiety attacks; Eeyore for depression; Tigger for ADHS and Christopher Robin for hallucinations.
A nurse said, "The doctor doesn’t need to examine your hand. The pain is most likely from hitting the call button 50 times in the past hour."
I’m not a doctor but if the doctor said you’ve either got ebola or pinkeye, then yes I feel you have a reason to worry about several things.
You know you’re a nurse if you’re worried that your patient hasn’t urinated in the past few hours, but you’ve gone almost the entire shift without having time to go yourself.
Nurses have their own version of Jingle Bells: “Dashing through the ward/ No help on the way/ In Sterile fields we go/ Char-ting all the day/ Patients call feels ring/ make me want to cry/ What fun it is to bring/ Meds to them tonight/ Jingle bell, patient smells/ Admits on the way/ Oh what fun it is to work/ Every holiday………Merry Christmas!
Be nice to your nurse. Who else encourages you to pass gas?
Knock, knock…Who’s there?…HIPPA…HIPPA who?…Sorry, I can’t tell you that……….
On a scale of one to stepping on a Lego, how bad is the pain?
Here’s my Pain Scale …One is like being second in line at Chic-fil-A……..
Two is like not getting the right condiments on your Five Guys hamburger……..
Three is like when it’s raining and the gas pump won’t read your debit card……
Four is like having to clean the dog poop off your new On Cloud sneakers with a toothpick……
Five is like having to listen to a 29 second ad on the Weather Channel app…...
Six is like having to stick your hand between the car seat and the console and try and retrieve your cell phone….
Seven is like having your wife hold a flash light beam on a faulty pipe under the sink……..
Eight is like jabbing your hand with a screw driver two seconds after your wife warns you that you’re going to jab your hand…….
Nine is like throwing up the last glass of colonoscopy prep the night before your procedure…….
And number 10 pain is like showing up for your colonoscopy a week before your scheduled appointment.
The number one, most important rule for working in the ER is never ever utter the words, “It’s quiet.”
Best thing I found: “Nursing is my skill, but caring is my profession.”
May God bless you.