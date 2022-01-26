Pontotoc Park & Rec is starting an Adult Travel program. We have teamed with Trek Travel to offer multiple group trips each year, ranging from day trips to multi-night getaways.
Our first trip of 2022 will be a day trip to Memphis for a tour of Sun Studios, Beale St., and a Riverboat Cruise, slated for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 with a 7 a.m. departure. The cost of this trip is $105 per person based on 30 passengers. Your place and payment must be secured with Casey Sappington Collums by Monday, April 4. Please call 489-1882.
“The Birthplace of Rhythm and Blues” and a fun afternoon Riverboat Cruise, will be the theme of our exciting and historic day trip to Memphis, Tennessee! This morning we make a 7 a.m. departure for Memphis; our luxury motorcoach will depart from the Pontotoc Parks and Recreation lot as we make our way up to Memphis. We will make a rest stop en route. Upon arrival in Memphis, the “Queen City of the Delta,” we will transfer to the most famous recording studio in the World, Sun Studios. The first rock and roll single, Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats' "Rocket 88" was recorded there in 1951 with song composer Ike Turner on keyboards, leading the studio to claim status as the birthplace of rock & roll. Blues and R&B artists like Howlin’ Wolf, Junior Parker, Little Milton, B.B. King, Rufus Thomas and Rosco Gordon recorded there in the early 1950s. This is also where a young Elvis Presley walked through the door to record a birthday song for his Mother in 1953, and Sam Phillips realized he had a star on his hands. We will enjoy a tour of the Studio as well as the Rock n’ Roll Museum this morning.
After our visit to Sun Studios, we will be ready for some lunch, so we will make the short drive to famous Beale Street, where there will be several restaurants available for you to choose from, for lunch on your own today. Whether it is some famous Memphis Barbeque, “Elvis Style” Hamburgers, or a southern meat and three, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Following lunch, you will have some time to explore Beale Street, lined with shops and live entertainment, for an enjoyable visit this afternoon.
For our final stop, our group will head to the Memphis Riverboat to enjoy an afternoon River Cruise! Our sightseeing cruise on a real paddlewheel boat is a 90-minute tour that takes us down the Mighty Mississippi with a live historical commentary. This is a great way to see and learn a bit of Mississippi River history during our time in Memphis. You can enjoy great views of Memphis during our 8 to 10 mile trip, and enjoy your choice of indoor or outdoor seating. There is a snack and beverage service available during our cruise.
After our cruise, we will load up and depart the riverboat and transfer back to the downtown area where we will load our motor coach adjacent to Beale Street and begin our trip homeward. We will make a rest stop en route, if needed, and should arrive back in Pontotoc by 7 p.m.
This summer, we will offer a 3 night trip to Dallas-Fort Worth and then a winter trip to Christmas in Branson. Our department is excited about this opportunity to serve the adults of Pontotoc County and offer them recreational opportunities and hope to see this really take off.