North Pontotoc and New Albany faced off in late season baseball action last week, North used a big outing from Reece Kentner and steady hitting up and down the lineup to defeat New Albany in the first half of the two game series. North used a steady diet of quality pitches by senior Reece Kentner to keep New Albany off the bases while North hitters were able to use a disciplined approach at the plate to dominate New Albany in game one as the Vikings scored 11 runs on their way to an 11-1 victory in game one of the series.

