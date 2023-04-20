North Pontotoc and New Albany faced off in late season baseball action last week, North used a big outing from Reece Kentner and steady hitting up and down the lineup to defeat New Albany in the first half of the two game series. North used a steady diet of quality pitches by senior Reece Kentner to keep New Albany off the bases while North hitters were able to use a disciplined approach at the plate to dominate New Albany in game one as the Vikings scored 11 runs on their way to an 11-1 victory in game one of the series.
Game two would see the Vikings in unique situation, with the Houston upset of division leading Ripley earlier in the week, the Vikings could clinch a playoff spot with a win over New Albany in game two. New Albany would battle hard on senior night as the Bulldogs would look to spoil the Vikings playoff hopes. North Pontotoc’s Cam Abbott would get the start for the Vikings on the mound and worked effectively early, but New Albany would find a way to score runs in the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead into the top half of the third. The Vikings would respond in the third scoring three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Tyler Pickens laced a line drive double that would score two runs and a throwing error allowed Pickens to end up a third. New Albany would settle down and get the final out to end the inning. New Albany would respond however later in the game as Logan Voyles launched a two run home run, his second of the game, to knot the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. In extra innings North Pontotoc looked to relief pitcher Hunter Huffstatler to close the game and unfortunately for North Pontotoc, he was unable to deliver as New Albany loaded the bases and the winning run came across to score after a batter was hit by a pitch.
With the New Albany win, North faces a must win game on Monday against Houston in a makeup game that was canceled due to weather a few weeks ago. North Pontotoc can clinch the fourth spot in the 2-4a division and punch their ticket to post season baseball with a win, Houston would clinch the fourth seed with a Hilltopper win. As the playoffs loom on the horizon all three local schools look to continue the winning ways, South Pontotoc will face off Thursday against Ripley in a game that will decide the division champion for 2-4a, meanwhile Pontotoc has clinched the third seed in the division and will await their opponent in round one of the playoffs. Division 2-4a is slated to face off against division 4-4a with West Lauderdale, Kosciusko, Choctaw Central, and Northeast Lauderdale the top four in that division with one week left as teams across the state compete for post season slots.
