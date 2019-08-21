NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs defended their home court of Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday as they swept past Highway 15 South rival Pontotoc by a 3-0 final.
The Lady Bulldogs won by wide margins of 25-10 and 25-12 in the first two sets before setting for a 25-18 win in the final set as they closed out the contest on a 20-13 scoring advantage to break a 5-5 tie early on.
Maggie Moore helped New Albany get off to a fast start in the opening set as she reeled off five points from the service line to turn a tight 4-3 lead into a more comfortable 10-3. Pontotoc never recovered from that as the Lady Bulldogs finished the set with a 21-7 scoring advantage.
New Albany raced out to 5-0 lead in the second set and steadily kept pounding the Pontotoc defense with points as they prevailed 25-12.
Pontotoc was able to rally in the third set and keep it much closer before New Albany finished on a 5-1 run for the 25-18 decision to end the match.
Leaders in the statistical department for the Lady Bulldogs were Moore with 13 digs and 4 aces, Greta Blakemore had 18 kills, Vakeria Jett registered 3 blocks and setter Masey Adams had 26 assists.
Earlier in the week Pontotoc (2-2) fell to Corinth 3-0 (20-25, 12-25, 17-25) on the road last Tuesday.