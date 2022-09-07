NEW ALBANY - New Albany found themselves down 2-1 and needing a spark in Tuesday's match with Pontotoc. The Bulldogs responded after Coach Ashley challenged her team between sets and came back to win 3-2.
Scores were 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15 and 19-17.
"We are going through some transitions, we've had to change a few things because of injuries and things like that and some girls are having to step in to do some work," Connolly said. "They are learning how to work and know how each other communicate. It's just a matter of communicating and sticking together.
"Leadership kinda became a thing, when we didn't have certain leaders in the game, we would fall apart."
The fifth and deciding set was not for the faint of heart as the teams battled through 10 ties and five lead changes before the Bulldogs pulled out the 19-17 set win and secure the match.
Lilly Shannon led the Bulldogs with three kills in the set while Summer Gaskin chipped in two kills.
Setter Masey Adams had a block and critical kill that gave New Albany the lead for good at 18-17.
"To me, they just proved they can do it, I knew they could do it, but it's them proving to themselves that they can do it," Connolly said of the comeback. "That's what they needed. They just needed to come together as a team."
Camryn Rainwater helped New Albany come back to tie in the fourth set as she knocked down six kills during the frame. New Albany broke a 12-12 tie and finished the set by outscoring Pontotoc 13-3 for the 25-15 winner to send it to the fifth set.
Pontotoc put on a rally in the first set as New Albany held a 23-19 lead, but the Warriors fought back with seven points to close the set while only allowing one more for the Bulldogs in the 26-24 decision.
New Albany won the second set 25-23 behind Gaskin's three aces and two kills while Lucy King had two kills and a block.
Pontotoc won the third set 25-17 as they closed on a 5-0 run after New Albany had pulled to within three at 20-17.
Pontotoc coach Kate Ozbirn shared her thoughts on the night "I think we definitely played better this time around and the score obviously shows that.
"This was a fun game to play in for sure, much more fun than the last one. We are just so young, but we are getting better every game. I'm really proud of those girls, especially knowing the talent that's on New Albany's team.
"They are in the hunt for a six-peat in their division, so I expect them to be in the playoffs and I'm hoping that we will be there too."
Rainwater led the Bulldogs with 11 kills while Gaskin had eight kills and seven aces.
Shannon had seven kills and King finished with five kills.
