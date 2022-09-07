Channing Lane serves

Pontotoc's Channing Lane serves in a hard-fough loss at New Albany on Aug. 30. 

 By Dennis Clayton New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - New Albany found themselves down 2-1 and needing a spark in Tuesday's match with Pontotoc. The Bulldogs responded after Coach Ashley challenged her team between sets and came back to win 3-2.

