NEW ALBANY- The New Albany Bulldogs pulled away from South Pontotoc in the fourth quarter on Friday night to pick up a 64-53 victory.
It was a tight battle the majority of the way and a two-point game after three quarters before New Allbany ripped off a 17-4 run to take control. Kamron Carter had a huge 31-point night for the Bulldogs, including 14 of his team’s 23 points in the fourth quarter.
“We were right there with the game winnable in the fourth quarter, but we have to take advantage of every opportunity,” said South Pontotoc coach Chris Vandiver. “We got out hustled a couple times, they hurt us on the glass some, and we had some people out of position defensively and gave them wide open shots, just things that we cannot do.”
New Albany held an early 12-5 lead before Pacey Mathews scored twice in the post to make it 13-9. Braydon Gazaway cut it to two when he got a friendly bounce on a jump shot, and Mathews spun free for a layup to pull South (16-6) to within 15-13 before Kamron Carter drilled a three for the Bulldogs.
New Albany took a 20-13 lead in the second quarter before the Cougars’ Brailon Walls drove the baseline for a basket. Joe Haze Austin came up with a steal and layup, and baskets by Austin and Mathews gave South a 21-20 edge. Eli Holloway then drilled a 3-pointer, and Mathews followed with a jump hook to push the Cougars ahead 26-20, completing a 13-0 run.
The Bulldogs scored seven straight to end the half. Braden Shettles knocked down a jumper. Kamron Carter then connected from 3-point range before grabbing a steal and driving for a layup and a 27-26 New Albany lead.
A fall away jumper by Bryce Howell and a runner by Walls gave the Cougars a 30-28 lead early in the third. New Albany’s Chris Carter drove the lane for a layup to tie it 30-30, and Shettles subsequently hit a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs back on top. Chris Carter hit a three on the next trip down court to make it 36-30. Walls answered with a 3-pointer for the Cougars, and a New Albany turnover led to a fast break dunk from Austin to cut it to 36-35. The Bulldogs scored the next three before a short jumper from Mathews and a transition bucket from Howell tied things at 39.
Kamron Carter drove for a finger roll near the buzzer to make it 41-39 heading into the fourth. New Albany’s 17-4 run to start the quarter gave them a 58-43 lead. Mathews hit a three, Austin had a layup, and the Cougars capitalized on missed Bulldog free throws. Jayden Hooker was fouled on a three and made a trio of free throws. Mathews hit two more throws to get South within 60-53 with 47 seconds left, but they could get no closer.
Mathews led the Cougars with 17 points.