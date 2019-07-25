American Legion, Post 16 and the American Legion Auxiliary would like to cordially invite you the citizens of our communities to a public candidate speaking on Saturday evening, August 3rd, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc, behind Wendy’s.
We will be cooking and selling hamburgers and hotdogs, auctioning off a recliner, a full size basketball signed by the Mississippi State Head Girls Basketball Coach Vic Schaefer 2018-2019 SEC Champions, footballs signed by the Ole Miss and MS State Head Football Coaches and baked goods. We are also raffling off a Golden Boy Henry .22 Caliber Rifle. In addition, we will be selling tickets at the door for some excellent door prizes donated by businesses in our local area.
We are inviting candidates from the state and county levels to attend and speak and we hope to have good participation from the candidates as well as the community.
The America Legion and American Legion Auxiliary will use the proceeds made from this event to assist us in our annual effort in the sponsorship of the American Legion Baseball Team as well as the young men and women we send to Boys and Girls State each year. Hope to see you there! For more information please feel free to call Jack Savely at 419-5995 or Mack Huey at 489-3907.