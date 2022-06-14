Fair time is just around the corner, with official opening day beginning Tuesday, July 5. However, there are some new changes to the fair that everyone needs to take into account if you are going to participate in these particular activities or enter items in the fair, because they will not be held during the actual week of the fair.
To start with, the Fairest of the Fair competition will be held at the exhibit building next Tuesday, June 21, 6 p.m. Go by the extension office for registration form and more information. Or call 489-3910.
Other events begin on Monday, June 27 with the Miss Rodeo Horsemanship competition in the outside arena at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, June 28, beginning at 8 a.m. in the exhibit building both adults and youth will check in items for judging in all categories except for baked goods and plants. You may check them in until 5 p.m. that day.
On Wednesday, June 29 both adults and youth will check in baked goods and plants from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doors will be locked at 3 p.m. and judging of these items will commence.
Thursday, June 30 adults and youth will check out baked items and plants from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
There will be a break from the fair until Tuesday, July 5 when other regular activities will begin. These include senior citizens day, buckaroo rodeo and dairy show on that day, Wednesday will see the goat show, children’s celebration, livestock exhibition and clinic, pony pulling and family night at the fair.
Thursday July 7 there will be a same show and youth rodeo and the weekend will round out with two nights of rodeo action, the beef show during the day on Saturday as well as the domino tournament.
The exhibit room will be open for viewing Thursday and Friday nights from 5-8 p.m.
The carnival will be in town from July 5-9. It will be open Tuesday from 5-10 p.m. no armbands all rides are $1. Wednesday from 5-11 p.m. is $25 armband night. Thursday is $30 armband night from 5-11 p.m. However, if you and a friend come together and purchase at the same time you can buy one and get one free. Both Friday and Saturday nights the armbands are $30.