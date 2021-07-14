The Ecru board of Aldermen started a new term with the new Mayor Patty Turk handling the town business.
The first order of business was to elect a vice-mayor, which was unanimously decided to be Dr. James Speck.
Appointments for the town that were approved included: Mitzi Stokes as town clerk and Rebecca Chism as deputy clerk and Sidra Winter as board attorney.
Matt Stringer was re-appointed as police chief, Ronnie Goudy as assistant police chief, David Robertson as narcotics investigator, Shane Tillery as full time police officer.
Marsha Spellins was approved as court clerk, Mike Martin as water superintendent, Tim Ball as joining administrator/building inspector and Mike Nesbit as volunteer financial consultant.
The municipal judge for the town will be Mason Wages and Mac McAuley will serve as the town prosecutor.
The board approved for travel expenses to the Mississippi Municipal League Conference July 25-29 on the Gulf Coast for Patty Turk, Mitzi tokes, Gable Todd, Jeannie Thompson, Dr. Speck and Sidra Winter.
Mayor Turk was approved as the voting delegate for the MML conference.
Town Clerk Mitzi Stokes and Deputy Clerk Rebecca Chism were authorized to attend BBI software training in Flowood August 15-17.
The board also approved the cash request of 497,437.34 for Ashley Furniture Water and Sewer project which is from a grant that the town received and re-appointed Sondra Waldrop to serve on the GM&O Rails to Trails District Board of Directors.
Water superintendent Mike Martin told the board that they replaced the old metal line in the town “where we have been having a lot of leaks.” He also said they have done updates at the lagoon. The recent rains washed the levee “so we go the levees built up again.”
He also requested permission to purchase two trailers. “One to haul the generator on for the wells and the other to haul our back hoe on. I had one picked out, but it was sold before I could get here tonight to ask permission.” The board approved the purchases.
Mike Nesbit briefed the new board members on the sheets of paper that he hands out mostly concerning the towns finances as well as water bill payments and other matters that he tends to for the town.
On the consent agenda was approval of minutes, claims docket, water adjustments, May financials and July payroll.