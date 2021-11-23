With all the abundance of food and comfort most Americans enjoy today around Thanksgiving, it is hard to relate to the dire conditions of the early pilgrims. The early Pilgrims left England and sailed to America aboard the Mayflower so that they might have freedom to worship God.
In order to have money to make such a trip, they made an agreement with a group of investors. The investors would provide the money for the trip and supplies to get settled. In turn, the colonists would work for the company and send timber and furs back to England. All land and houses for the Pilgrims would belong to the investors for seven years. At the end of the seven years, all assets would be divided among the investors and the colonists.
Only a portion of the original congregation in England made the trip. The Mayflower left England on September 6, 1620 with 102 passengers on board. The Mayflower arrived in New England on November 11, 1620. They had originally planned to settle near the Hudson River in what is now New York. However, due to difficulty with the weather and wind, the pilgrims stopped in Cape Cod Bay where they signed the document later known as the Mayflower Compact.
After several weeks they set sail again and arrived in Plymouth Harbor on December 16, 1620. When they arrived on the eastern coast of what is now New England, they named the place where they landed, Plymouth, in honor of the town in England where they moved from. The Pilgrims were not prepared for their first winter in America. They lived on the ship while they built houses. Many of the colonists became ill, probably due to scurvy and pneumonia. Only fifty-two people survived the first winter in Plymouth.
In March of 1621, the Pilgrims made a treaty with the Pokanoket Wampanoag Indians that they would not harm one another and that they would mutually protect each other. By this time, an Indian named Tisquantum or Squanto had joined the Wampanoag tribe. Squanto had been a part of the Patuxet tribe, but was captured in 1608, along with several other of his tribesman, by English sailors. Squanto was twelve years old. The Indians were taken by ship to Spain to be sold as slaves. Squanto was bought by a group of Christian Monks, who spared him from becoming a slave.
The Monks raised Squanto and taught him about the Bible. After spending five years in Spain, the Monks arranged for Squanto to go to London, England to live with a London merchant and his family. Squanto worked for the merchant for several years until 1618 when he found a ship that would take him back to his home in America.
When he arrived at the village where he had previously lived, he found it desolate. He learned from a neighboring tribe that his entire village had an illness had struck his village and there were no survivors. Squanto went to live with a neighboring tribe, and later learned that the Pilgrims had settled in Patuxet – the same place that he was from.
He traveled back to Patuxet to meet the Pilgrims and was surprised to find that they spoke and dressed just like the merchant and his family who had been so kind to him in London. The Pilgrims were also surprised when they heard Squanto speak to them in English. Squanto told the Pilgrims his story and offered to help the Pilgrims. He showed them how to plant corn by burying three corn kernels along with a fish for fertilizer, and how to catch lobster and eels.
When fall arrived, the Pilgrims decided to set aside a time to thank God for His blessings, and they invited Squanto and the Samoset tribe to join them. When the day of celebration arrived, ninety warriors came with wild turkey, vegetables, and deer. When the feast began, Governor Bradford offered a prayer of thanks. Bradford thanked God for sending Squanto and compared him to Joseph in the Old Testament, who was also sold into slavery and then later saved people from starvation. Squanto’s assistance not only helped the Pilgrims survive but impacted the future of America and the world for centuries.
Had Squanto not been captured as a boy, he would have most likely perished with the rest of his village. But God in His providence had a plan to not only spare Squanto, but to spare the Pilgrims with Squanto’s help. God’s hand was in the life of Squanto as well as the beginnings of America. We should never forget the providential hand of God in the founding of our great nation. May we always be thankful for God’s provision for us at Thanksgiving and all throughout the year.
References:
Metaxas, E. (1999). Squanto and the Miracle of Thanksgiving. Thomas Nelson: Nashville, TN.
Plimoth Patuxet Museum (n.d.). Who Were the Pilgrims? Retrieved from: https://plimoth.org
