The Mississippi Delta gets a lot of credit for generating our state's musical tradition, and rightly so, but a new exhibit soon to open at the Town Square Museum will celebrate the musical contributions of our county.
The arts area downstairs at the museum will feature descriptive story boards, artifacts, and a digital kiosk that will give visitors an interactive experience in which to hear and see Pontotoc's musical history.
“Some of the names of these artists will be familiar to local residents, and some perhaps will not, and this is not an exhaustive collection, but we hope to shine the light on some of the Pontotoc artists of whom we’re very proud,” said Bobby McGee, president of the Pontotoc Historical Society, which is sponsoring and arranging the exhibit, set to open in July.
The exhibit fits with the historical society’s mission of illuminating and celebrating the artistic and cultural treasures of our area, McGee said.
Among the artists featured is the incomparable Cordell Jackson (1923-2004). Folks may remember her as the little old lady, in the Antebellum style dress, rocking out on an electric guitar.
Jackson (maiden name Miller), was the daughter of a musician, a member of the Pontotoc Ridge Runners, a local string band. She learned to play piano and guitar, and, even though she was a talented musician, she faced difficulties breaking into the male dominated rock and roll industry. Not to be deterred, Jackson eventually started her own label, Moon Records. Jackson’s guitar picking has an upbeat, rockabilly sound, and a Youtube search for her song, “The Split,” an instrumental number, is very indicative of her style.
Also featured is Terry “Harmonica” Bean, who many Pontotoc County residents know as an outstanding baseball player. A motorcycle accident cut his promising baseball career short, but Bean continues to this day playing the Blues that he learned, in part, by traveling throughout the Delta, and playing with legends like James “T-Model” Ford, Asie Payton, and John Weston, to name a few. Bean eventually taught himself to play harmonica utilizing a rack around his neck, while also picking guitar and kicking a bass drum with his foot. A Youtube search for “Doing My Own Thing,” will show a video indicative of his style.
Randolph’s own Delaney Bramlett is also featured in the exhibit. Bramlett (1939-2008) was an influence on such famous artists as Eric Clapton, George Harrison, and the Allman Brothers, to name a few. His biggest hit was “Never Ending Song of Love for You,” which he wrote in 1971. Bramlett was inducted into the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame, posthumously, in 2011.
Another name familiar to Pontotoc residents is Ruby Elzy (1908-1943). As a child, Elzy sang spirituals in church, and she later attended Rust College. She was discovered by a music professor who brought her to Ohio State University, where she honed her vocal craft, as well as learned to play piano and sing in four languages. Elzy became a true virtuoso, and had great success on the Broadway stage as well as in film. Her most famous song was “My Man’s Gone Now,” which she performed in George Gershwin’s opera, Porgy and Bess.
Other Pontotoc County musicians featured in the exhibit include Toccopola’s “Harmonica” Frank Floyd (1908-84) who recorded at Sun Records in Memphis; “Baby Face” Leroy Foster, from Algoma (1923-1958), who played with legends Sonny Boy Williamson and Muddy Waters; bluesman Lee Gates (1937-2020); William Waldrop (born 1981), an accomplished conductor, composer, director and pianist, who has worked extensively on Broadway, with such famous productions as Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Evita, just to name a few; and Jimmy Weatherly (1943-2021) the Ole Miss quarterback, famous songwriter, and deeply talented musician whose accomplishments have been well documented in the Pontotoc Progress.
Although the exhibit primarily features musicians, performing and visual artists, as well as an author, are also celebrated. Among them is author Borden Deal (1922-85), who lived in Pontotoc and Ingomar, and who published 21 novels and more than 100 short stories. One of his novels, Dunbar’s Cove, served as the basis for the 1960 film Wild River, starring Montgomery Cliff and Lee Remick. Also featured is actor Lanny Flaherty (born 1942) who has enjoyed a long career in films, starring in Lonesome Dove, Signs, and Miller’s Crossing, among dozens of other notable credits. Actor Max Palmer (1927-84) stood 8 feet 2 inches, and made a notable career as an actor, professional wrestler, and evangelist.
The visual arts are also featured in the exhibit, and renowned Ecru artist M.B. Mayfield (1923-2005) has several paintings on display. Local photography buff, Dr. Terry Wood, also has some of his popular photos, including one of the Milky Way Galaxy, and a painting, on display as well.
The exhibit and accompanying renovations to the downstairs arts area were made possible in part by a matching grant of $14,000 from the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance. According to McGee, the generosity of local patrons, as well as the hard work of volunteers, including Martha Jo Coleman and staff at the museum, has made the project possible.
Prior to COVID, David Ray identified the need to upgrade the arts and music section of the museum, McGee said. Ray asked Claire McGee to form a committee and begin envisioning what might be done. Dora Day, Bobbie Harrelson and Phyllis High served on the committee. They decided on a color scheme and a shelving system for displaying paintings. Jessica Starks was instrumental in researching the artists, and Jacob Burch is working to develop content for the interactive computer kiosk, according to McGee.
