North Mississippi Health Services is restricting visitation and congregation of people at its hospitals. At 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, the following visitation policy is in effect at all NMHS hospitals (listed below):
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora
• North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Hamilton (Alabama)
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Iuka
• North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc
• North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point
As a precautionary measure, visitors are limited to one per patient at a time.
Our strong preference is to have one designated family member or caregiver per patient during their hospital stay in order to limit the number of visitors hospital-wide.
Children under age 14 should NOT visit.
Visitors
To help protect our patients and staff, please refrain from visiting if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection which include Temperature of 100 degrees F or higher, cough or shortness of breath.
As a precautionary measure, NMMC Wellness Centers are canceling all group exercise classes, personal training sessions, children’s gymnastics classes and child care until further notice.
HealthWorks! will be closed until further notice. This includes canceling scheduled program.
NMHS Nursing Home Updates
North Mississippi Health Services nursing homes are implementing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ new guidelines.
Effective immediately, visitation is restricted for all visitors and non-essential groups and services with the exception of certain compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life. In such cases, visitors will be limited to specific rooms.
NMHS nursing homes are encouraging visiting by electronic means, such as FaceTime and Skype.
NMHS nursing homes include:
• Baldwyn Nursing Facility
• Marion Regional Nursing Home
• NMMC-Eupora Nursing Home
• NMMC-Pontotoc Nursing Home