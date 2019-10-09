Last Wednesday (Oct. 3) the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) opened newly constructed lanes through a project to expand State Highway 15 in Pontotoc County.
The $21.5 million construction project to expand State Route 15 in Pontotoc County from two lanes to four stretches approximately eight miles from State Route 76 north to the Union County line.
On the south end of the project, traffic was realigned to the newly constructed lanes from QT Todd Road to north of U.S. Highway 278. Two-lane traffic will use the new lanes while crews reconstruct the existing highway and the replace the Lappatubby Creek Bridge, which was first constructed in 1955.
“Opening the new lanes to traffic is a milestone for the project. Now all eight miles of the new highway are open to traffic while crews continue improvements on the old lanes,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “Motorists should be cautious and allow extra time through the area as they get used to the new alignment.”
On the north end of the project, traffic was realigned in January to the newly constructed lanes from the Union County line south to State Route 346. The intersection of State Route 346 was also realigned.
Two-lane traffic will continue to use the new lanes while crews reconstruct the existing highway and Tanglefoot Trail Bridge. The bridge, which was built in 1971 over a railroad, is currently under construction and complete through the bridge deck. Installing guardrails and paving the approaches remain to be completed.
“Motorists are reminded to use caution through work zones and remain alert and avoid all distractions,” McGrath said.
The project was awarded to Talbot Brothers, of Nesbit, in April. It is estimated to be completed in summer 2020.
For additional travel safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms or follow @MississippiDOT on social media.