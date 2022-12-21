When Chamber of Commerce director Beth Luther put out a plea to raise money for another vintage nativity set that is put up by the Cosmopolitan Club, the need was filled almost immediately.
Kristin Warren said she had one she wanted to give. “This is special to me and my family. It belonged to my grandmother Ginette Warren.”
Warren said she thought it would be a wonderful way to honor her grandmother’s memory and help out the town. She loves this time of the year because “It is an opportunity to pause and give thanks for the love, hope and joy found in Jesus – our Saviour and friend. As we exchange gifts with loved ones, it is out of remembrance of the gift God gave us in Jesus. The gift that we are loved, are never alone and can have hope for the future. “
And helping to update the scene was the construction students at the Pontotoc Ridge Career Center. Under the watchful eye of instructor Greyson Campbell, the students measured and re-built a new manger as well as a new stable for the Nativity Scene.
“We built it out of treated wood so it will last awhile,” Campbell said.
The students gave the stable a coat of gray distressed paint so it would look aged.
The Cosmopolitan Club has been instrumental in setting up and keeping a Nativity Scene in a visible location in the city of Pontotoc for a number of years. And thanks to the generosity of a young lady and the hard work of students, they will be able to have a nice scene up for years to come.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
around 10 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&