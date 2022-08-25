Purchase Access

The Master Gardener program has produced tremendous impacts and growth in our community. The first seeds were planted in 2019 when the Pontotoc County Master Gardener program was started. Charter members include Betty Crane, Julia McDowell, and Terry Donaldson. These volunteers provide valuable leadership, dedication, and hard work instrumental in the many accomplishments of the Pontotoc County Master Gardeners.

