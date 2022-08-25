The Master Gardener program has produced tremendous impacts and growth in our community. The first seeds were planted in 2019 when the Pontotoc County Master Gardener program was started. Charter members include Betty Crane, Julia McDowell, and Terry Donaldson. These volunteers provide valuable leadership, dedication, and hard work instrumental in the many accomplishments of the Pontotoc County Master Gardeners.
There are currently twelve Pontotoc County Master Gardeners that have been influential in installing and maintaining landscape projects at the Townsquare Post Office, the Pontotoc Library, and the Pontotoc County Extension office. They have also participated in programs serving the Pontotoc City and County School Districts, the Pontotoc Farmer’s Market, and the newly established community garden.
There is an opportunity to become a Master Gardener to help continue the momentum created by the current members. Registration is now open for the online Master Gardener training course, which will close on September 12th. This opportunity will be available beginning on October 3rd and must be completed by December 2nd. The registration portal can be reached through the following link: msuext.ms/mg. Scroll to the bottom of the page to begin the wonderful journey to become a Master Gardener.
This column will describe the Master Gardener program and discuss requirements for membership. The goal is to recruit new members by answering frequently asked questions.
What are Master Gardeners?
The Master Gardener program is sponsored and administered by the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Master Gardeners serve as a branch of the Extension Service by using gardening knowledge and skills to serve communities throughout Mississippi.
What are the Requirements?
In exchange for 40 hours of consumer horticulture educational training, Master Gardeners are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their original training. After the first year, Master Gardeners are required to complete 12 additional hours of training and 20 volunteer hours annually to maintain their certification.
What will I learn?
The Master Gardener training curriculum is second to none. MSU Extension Specialists offer expert instruction in the following areas.
Botany
Diseases
Entomology
Fruits and Nuts
Honeybee Care
Ornamentals
Propagation
Soils
Turfgrass
Urban Tree Care
Weeds
The training will be offered in an easily accessible online format in 2022. Individuals can choose one of three educational options. The first is the Master Gardener Volunteer option, which includes the community service component. The cost is $125.
Next is the Home Gardening Course. This option is for individuals who want to complete the educational training but do not wish to complete the volunteer service requirements. The cost is $200. The last option allows for the purchase of one or more individual classes. The cost is $25 for each class. This option will be available throughout 2022.
For more information about the Pontotoc County Master Gardener program please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
