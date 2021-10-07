The Pontotoc County Board of supervisors met the newest county tax contractor, Kenneth Brawner. Branwner will be working with Pontotoc County Tax Assessor Van McWhirter. He will be on the road, out there in the county assessing real and personal values of the lands within Pontotoc County.
The board was also informed of an opportunity to move forward on purchasing a new waste truck within a short length of time, with further action to be taken in November.
In other business the board approved a permit application for construction of buried telecommunication facilities as requested by A T & T.
A payment of $962 was authorized to be paid to to M.M. Winkler & Associates, PLLC for professional accounting services rendered; as well as a payment of $400 to Ridgecrest Insurance for annual bond renewal premiums for various employees to be paid from the General Fund, various budgets.
In addition the board approved the receipt of homestead exemption reimbursement from the State of Mississippi Department of Revenue totaling $115,275 and ordered them to be paid to the Pontotoc County School District.
Van McWhirter was approved to further his education to attend the MACA Fall Conference in Natchez, during October.
Approved a school bus turn-around for the Pontotoc County School District was approved as requested by Travis Little, Director of the Pontotoc County School Transportation Department, at the Natasha Collums site.
The board approved a payment of $595 to MarchBanks Specialty Co., Inc. for maintenance work performed on the Pontotoc County Courthouse roof.
Approved payment of the sum of $93,500 to E.S.I. for professional engineering services performed on the Magee Industrial site project as well as approved $77,066.10 for professional engineering services performed on the Industrial Park Water Tank project (upon receipt of grant funds.)
Approved a permit application for the construction or adjustment of a utility within county road right-of-way across Kings Highway for C-Spire as recommended by the county engineer.
Approved payment of $2,128.00 to Leads Online for investigation system service package utilized by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.
Approved $3,000 to be paid to Itawamba Community College for its annual budget allocation as well as $100 to the Pontotoc County Rotary Club for annual sponsorship.
Approved a rental agreement with RJ Young Company for a new copy machine to be utilized by the Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk’s office.
The board also ordered $1,425 to be paid to to QT Pod for maintenance support for fuel payment processing system at the Pontotoc County Airport to be paid from the Pontotoc County Airport Fund.
Pontotoc County Deputy Sheriff Kory Clowers was approved to attend a Certified Investigator training course at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center and to pay his registration fee in the sum of $1,800.
Board President Ernie Wright was approved to execute a continuation grant revision on the ARC Ashley Project; in addition Wright was authorized to execute a contractor’s application for payment on the Q. T. Todd Road Improvements project as requested by Norman Nichols, Project Engineer.