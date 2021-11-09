The cover of the little brown New Testament is worn. The spine part is laid open from use in times of peril and anxiety. It was issued to Harry West who was a Captain in the engineers corp in World War II. He served all over Europe from the beginning of the war until well after it was over and came home and laid the little Holy Book in a drawer in his room.
Years passed … he married and raised a family … his parents died … and the hard task of disassembling their house came about. The contents of the home were sold in an estate sale, and one of those things was a bureau. The purchaser of that piece of furniture was Wendel Luther, and he didn’t go through all the drawers.
Recently his widow, Janie Luther, was going through the drawer of the old chest and came upon the little brown Book.
“When I found it I knew that it was important and from the war because my brother had one from World War II,” Janie said.
Right away she had a desire to find the family the little New Testament belonged to. Her daughter, Patsy Walker posted pictures of the New Testament, including the handwriting inside. His grandson immediately recognized Harry’s hand writing and called his dad, Peter.
“He [Peter] called me and we made plans to meet and me give the little book to him,” said Janie.
“It was important to me to get it back into the hands of the family.”
Peter said when his son called him about the little Bible, “I called Patsy and we made arrangements to meet. I was excited to know about it.” Peter said he remembered that the things in the home were auctioned off in the early 1980s.
His dad, Captain Peter West was part of the 1285 Combat Engineer group.
During World War II, U.S. Army combat engineers were at the spearhead of fighting in all theaters. Both on the attack and on the defense, engineers led the way.
The mission of World War II combat engineers (known as “sappers” or “pioneers” in other armies) was three-fold: mobility operations; countermobility operations and to fight as infantrymen when the situation arose.
These brave engineers played vital roles in many key World War II battles. For instance, during the June 6, 1944, D-Day landings at Omaha Beach, engineers cleared a path through German fortifications to help their fellow soldiers escape the murderous enemy fire and move beyond the beach. During the Battle of the Bulge, they not only fought as infantrymen but also, on December 18, 1944, blew up a key Amblève River bridge literally in the face of SS Colonel Jochen Peiper, stopping the German spearhead in its tracks.
On March 7, 1945, combat engineers helped get GIs across the Ludendorff bridge at Remagen and quickly erected eight tactical bridges to speed more units across the Rhine.
Dubbed the "Miracle of Remagen," the capture of the Ludendorff Bridge opened the way for Allied troops to drive into the heart of Germany. Over 8,000 men crossed the bridge in the first twenty-four hours after its capture as engineers frantically worked to repair the span.
And it was Captian Harry West who was among those men who worked on the repair and the construction of those tactical bridges, one of them called Triumph bridge, which lead to a swift end to fighting in Europe.
During his tour of duty Captain West also served in Belgium and Brussels. “He always talked about how cold and wet it was over there,” said Peter. Captain West died in 2005 and while Peter has pictures of him, it was a surreal moment when he was able to hold the little New Testament in his hand. For him it was neat to have something that his dad held.
“I knew this was his. It meant a lot to him because he kept it all through the War. I think about all the miles it went with him and he cared enough to bring it back home. I am grateful to have it again.”