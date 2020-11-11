Do you remember the cruise ship disaster movie “The Poseidon Adventure?”
After a tidal wave turned the cruise ship upside down a clergyman, played by Gene Hackman, urged survivors to climb upward to seek safety and a way out of the capsized ship.
But the ship’s purser ridiculed the preacher’s advice and convinced almost all the survivors to just stay put because “help is coming.” When the sea water came pouring in, those that listened to the purser drown.
I believe they made two “Poseidon” sequels. But if they ever make a third sequel, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has the purser role already sewn up.
Cuomo might could play a character, but he has none. He’s done nothing but blame others for New York’s handling of the coronavirus. His bungling helped lead to the deaths of thousands stranded in nursing homes.
But when Gov. Cuomo was pleading for ventilators and personal protective equipment who helped New Yorkers?
President Trump and his coronavirus task force, that’s who.
When hospital beds were needed the Trump administration sent Navy hospital ships and personnel to erect field hospitals.
As President, Trump was doing his job. America and Americans have been his first priority for the past four years.
On Monday (Nov. 9) morning President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden both celebrated the news that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in their Phase 3 clinical trial.
“STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.
“I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope,” Biden said in a statement. “At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away."
According to the Fox News information I read, the vaccine requires two doses and the trial, which began July 27, included 38,955 participants who had had the second dose as of Sunday.
“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said in a statement.
The companies expect to produce as many as 50 million doses of the vaccine this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.
The new vaccine hopefully will be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19.
The information I read said the cost of the vaccine will be $39. In July, Pfizer said it would charge the U.S. $19.50 per dose (the vaccine requires two doses, three weeks apart), FOX Business previously reported.
Pfizer agreed to provide the U.S. -- via Operation Warp Speed -- up to 100 million doses for $1.95 billion, Fox News reported in July, according to Fox News.
The agreement added the U.S. has the option to buy an additional 500 million doses.
It's still unknown at this point when the vaccine will be approved by the FDA. However, most experts believe "the second half of 2021" is when the vaccine will get into the hands of most Americans.
Cuomo said that while it is "good news" that Pfizer has had a recent breakthrough in its coronavirus vaccine clinical trial, he believes it is "bad news" that the Trump administration will get to plan the distribution.
In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday, Cuomo said he has spoken to other governors about how they can alter or even block Trump's plan so that President-elect Joe Biden could do it instead.
"Well, it's good news, bad news, George," Cuomo said. "The good news is the Pfizer tests look good and we'll have a vaccine shortly. The bad news is it's about two months before Joe Biden takes over, and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan."
Stephanopoulos then asked Cuomo what Biden could do that Trump will not do. As usual, Cuomo had no answer to the question or solution to problems. He simply went back to criticizing President Trump.
For months Cuomo has spoke out against the Trump administration regarding trust for a vaccine. On Sept. 24, he said in a statement that he would have state officials review the safety of any vaccine the president supports.
"The federal government's response to COVID and the White House's dispute with the FDA raises serious questions about whether or not the vaccine has become politicized," Cuomo said. "Frankly, I'm not going to trust the federal government's opinion and I wouldn't recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government's opinion.
Cuomo is the poster boy for politics and politicizing. His only talent is telling you who to blame for your lot in life.
Lots of companies are been working feverishly this entire year to develop a vaccine for the Chinese pandemic. It’s my understanding they’ve been sharing information.
Lives are at stake. Time is precious.
Lots of folks have been praying for God’s mercy to help find a vaccine. Lots and lots of folks in Pontotoc and across the heartland of this country have been praying for the recovery of those who have fought the disease.
We will keep praying for a safe vaccine. We will keep praying for the doctors and nurses who are still fighting the good fight—tirelessly, every day.
We will keep praying for those who have already lost loved ones to the coronavirus.
We must strive daily to do the best we can. We may need to pause and even momentarily stop, but we cannot shut down again.
We have played politics with this terrible disease for almost a year.
On this Veterans Day (Nov. 11) we will remember the brave men and women who have served this country in times of war and peace.
As with all wars the ones who sacrificed the most are not around to claim the credit or hear the cheering crowds.
When President Trump contracted the coronavirus some in this country actually hoped he would die.
God has wanted our attention for years now and He’s had it these past 10 months.
Meanwhile folks like Cuomo are staring down to see if water is coming in on their feet, all too foolish to realize their heads are already under water.