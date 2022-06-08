Pontotoc County supervisors will soon take bids on new voting machines that will be operational for the general election this November.
“We are going back to a paper ballot,” explained Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki. “But it will scan the votes as they are put into the box and count them at the same time.”
New regulations for voting in Mississippi will also require the county to have at least one ADA approved voting machine at each precinct.
The ADA machine allows anyone who has eye impairments to vote on a screen that enlarges the letters of the ballot so they can see it.
The paper balloting system will allow poll workers to have more places set up for people to mark their ballot thus making the voting time faster.
And the ballot reader on these ballots will see the mark that is made whether it is a check mark, and ‘x’ or if the circle is blacked in.
When residents go to vote this fall they will receive a long paper ballot and an ink pin. They will go into the poll booth and mark their ballot then take it to the machine and it will be scanned in.
If there is a mistake on the ballot anywhere, for instance if you forgot to vote for someone in a race, the machine will kick it back out again so that the individual can peruse it and make adjustments.
Nowicki said the votes will be counted as soon as the paper ballot is accepted by the machine. The votes are recorded on a thumb drive which will be taken to the courthouse and put into the main computer for computation of all votes.
Nowicki said she will be required by law to keep the ballots for two years in the case of a vote audit.
“This system should speed up the counting of the votes process,” she said.
The plan is to begin using the new machine November and get accustomed to the set up and break down of it, so that the election commissioners will be ready for the big election next year when all county offices will be on the ballot.
Pontotoc County has 29 precincts and at present at least two of the touch screens have to be put out at every precinct and some of them has to have four because of the heavy volume of voters. This will enable each precinct to only have to have two machines, one for those with disabilities and one to scan votes.