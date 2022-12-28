Starting a new year means entering the heart of division play for local teams. The addition of wrestling adds another layer of depth and enjoyment for fans of athletics in Pontotoc.
Some of the breakout stories of the winter sports season have come from Ecru.
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings basketball team was 11-3 headed into Christmas break. On a cool, clear Saturday morning, after a big division win over New Albany, the girls were packing their bags for a tournament at the storied gym in Kingstown, Indiana, where the movie Hoosiers was filmed. The girls were coming off a 63-43 win over Hickory Flat, and a close loss to North Pontotoc. At his own home, Coach Rob Browning was getting his children ready for a Christmas party.
“It might be a surprise to some, but not to us,” said Browning, with kids squirming and chirping in the background. “Since day one, we’ve worked hard, getting after each other, and this is the hardest playing team I’ve ever coached. We feed off each other. One girl gets that bolt of energy, and the next girl picks up on it, and we’re flying. We haven’t put a full game together, yet, but if we can learn to do that, we’ll be a team to reckon with.”
The Lady Vikings will ramp up after the break with non-division games against Amory, Mantachie, and East Union, before they rejoin the 2-4A fray by hosting Ripley on Jan 10. Ripley was 5-8 overall, and 0-3 in division, headed into the break.
The Viking wrestling team dominated the first half of their season, tearing off wins over county rivals South Pontotoc, as well as Lewisburg, and even over much larger schools, like Starkville and Tupelo. On the same Saturday morning, Coach Bob Rainer was tending to his horses at his stables in Pontotoc County.
“We’re not technically sound, but our kids are strong, and tough, and they work hard, and that has equaled success for us as a program,” said Rainer, who credited much of his team’s success to the input of assistant and volunteer Coach Steve Keasler.
The VIkings crowned a state champion in their inaugural season, last year, in Eli Carwyle, and he remains undefeated in the state. After defeating Starkville and Tupelo, the Vikings were 8-0 on the season headed into Christmas break, and prepared to host Oxford on Jan. 5.
The Pontotoc basketball girls, under Coach Kyle Heard, were 14-1 overall, and 4-0 in division play headed into the Christmas break. Coach Heard was overseeing little league basketball when we spoke.
“I’m excited about where we are,” said Heard, who coached the Lady Warriors to a state title in 2021. “We’re doing a good job of growing, and everything we do is team-oriented,” said Heard. “ We have unselfish players.”
The Lady Warriors improved to 14-1 headed into the break, after defeating New Hope 63-39 on Dec. 20.
Before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, Molly Sansing was the leading scorer for the Lady Warriors. As of Christmas break, Alayna Ball has averaged 12 points per game, along with Channing Lane 10, and Kori Grace Ware just over 9.
The South Pontotoc boys’ basketball team was 15-1 overall and 3-0 in division play headed into the break. The leading scorers included Pacey Mathews, averaging 21 per game, Nash Guerin 8, Braydon Gazaway 8, Brailon Walls, 8. Pacey was also averaging 9 rebounds per game. Coach Chris Vandiver was encouraged by what he’d seen pre-Christmas.
“We have been dealing with injuries all year long,” said Vandiver. “Pacey Mathews, Nash Guerin and Eli Holloway have missed significant time and we hope they all can get back to 100 percent at some point. Brailon Walls has been fairly solid at the point for us and we have solid depth. Pacey has been scoring it well for us and that will continue especially when he gets healthy. Eli Holloway is the smartest player on the floor and does more coaching than our coaches most nights. Braydon Gazaway has started shooting it better after a slow start. Nash Guerin is getting a better understanding of what we want to do. JJ Cherry, Cole Chrestman, Latravian Ware and Will Tindall, along with OB Ivy have been good off the bench. We have played well at times. However, lately we have struggled a little. I think that our best ball is ahead.”
The Pontotoc boys were sitting at 8-2, 2-0 headed into the yuletide intermission. They lost a non-division game to 6A Tupelo, but only by a whisker. They’d played big and perhaps beyond what some had expected.
Coach Rolley Tipler was encouraged.
“I think that this team is built on the ones that don't get all the attention,” said Tipler. “ Rhett Robinson, Dawson Rice, Jack Sansing, and Emarion Hinton do a lot of dirty work that most wouldn't do. These guys give us humility and keep us balanced. Even though scorers are important, these guys keep the team afloat. These guys need to be glorified and usually don't because most sports fans only notice the ones that score it but don't understand it's more than that. We definitely need scorers but in order to become successful and stay that way you have to have balance. As for me, I'm definitely blessed to have guys that've bought in and will do whatever they need to do in order to sustain our competitive edge.”
