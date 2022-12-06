2022 is almost in the history books, but it was a good year regarding Veteran support and benefits; 2023 looks just as promising. I thought this month in the Veteran’s Corner I would highlight some of the more important Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) developments and general updates that you need to know as a Veteran, surviving spouse or family member.
The official 2023 VA Disability Pay Chart was recently approved for public release following the Social Security Administration’s announcement of the 2023 Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) increase of 8.7%. Disabled Veterans who are receiving a compensation or pension benefit will see this increase effective December 1, 2022, with an official payment date of January 2023. This also applies to surviving spouses who may be receiving pension or DIC. This % represents the biggest COLA increase in over 40 years.
Beginning November 8, 2022, VA medical centers and clinics across the country started offering enrolled Veterans a new toxic exposure screening. These screenings are a key part of the PACT Act, a new law that empowers VA to deliver care and benefits to millions of toxic exposed Veterans and their survivors. The screening takes five to 10 minutes and begins by asking Veterans if they believe they experienced any toxic exposures while serving in the armed forces. Veterans who answer “yes” are then asked about specific exposures, including: open burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation, contaminated water, and other exposures. Veterans enrolled in VA health care will be offered an initial toxic exposure screening then follow-up screenings at least once every five years. “These screenings are an important step toward making sure that all toxic exposed Veterans get the care and benefits they deserve," said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “At the end of the day, these screenings will improve health outcomes for Veterans—and there’s nothing more important than that.” Veterans who report concerns about toxic exposures will be connected to information about clinical resources and benefits. These screenings are a part of VA’s broader efforts to provide world-class health care for toxic exposed Veterans. Veterans can ask about receiving the screening at their next VA primary care provider appointment. If Veterans are not assigned to a Primary Care team or wish to be screened sooner than their next appointment, we invite them to contact their local facility and ask to be screened by the Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. VA began a pilot of this program on September 6. Since then, VA has screened more than 19,000 Veterans and found a 37% concern of exposure.
President Biden signed the PACT Act into law on August 10, 2022. The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act will bring these changes: Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras; Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures; Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation; Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care; Helps VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures among those Veterans.
The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 is part of the PACT Act and allows cancer and serious illness victims to be compensated. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act allows any individual who was present at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 for at least 30 days, including service members, residents, family members, workers, and civilians to seek justice for illnesses caused by the contaminated water supply. Regardless of your Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability benefits, approved or denied, you may be eligible for compensation if you suffered from any of the following illnesses: Bladder Cancer, Cardiac Birth Defects with Structural Abnormalities, Kidney Cancer, Leukemia, Liver Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Parkinson’s Disease, Renal Disease, Scleroderma, Other illnesses
It’s estimated that more than a million people used the water over the course of these years without knowing that it was contaminated. Water tests conducted in 1982 found carcinogenic substances that cause severe, long-term damage to humans. By then, it was too late to reverse what had already been put into motion. As a result, many of the residents and workers at Camp Lejeune were diagnosed with cancer, miscarriage, birth defects, and even Parkinson’s disease.
This new law allows individuals affected by contaminated water from Camp Lejeune to file a lawsuit for resulting illnesses. Individuals and families who lived, worked, or served at Camp Lejeune between 1953-1987 were exposed to toxic chemicals in the water supply.
I hope you and your family have a very happy holiday and a blessed New Year.
If you have any questions or concerns or would like to discuss your benefits, please stop by my office in the Pontotoc Court House or call at 662-489-3907.
